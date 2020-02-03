As Twitchy told you, lefty trolls are tripping all over themselves in a race to the bottom over Rush Limbaugh’s advanced lung cancer diagnosis. But to his credit, “renowned writer, commentator, professor, Emmy-nominated producer, and scholar of religions” Reza Aslan is taking a more diplomatic approach to crapping on Limbaugh:

He’s not opting for the straight-up “F*ck Rush Limbaugh” approach. No, that would be unseemly. This is much better.

We’re honestly kind of impressed that Reza didn’t squeeze “punchable face” into his tweet somewhere.

Evidently Reza Aslan is not better than this.

Update:

Reza’s not sorry. Just for the record:

Thanks for the extra reminder that you’re a terrible person, Reza.

