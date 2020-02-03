As Twitchy told you, lefty trolls are tripping all over themselves in a race to the bottom over Rush Limbaugh’s advanced lung cancer diagnosis. But to his credit, “renowned writer, commentator, professor, Emmy-nominated producer, and scholar of religions” Reza Aslan is taking a more diplomatic approach to crapping on Limbaugh:

Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it? — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 3, 2020

He’s not opting for the straight-up “F*ck Rush Limbaugh” approach. No, that would be unseemly. This is much better.

We’re honestly kind of impressed that Reza didn’t squeeze “punchable face” into his tweet somewhere.

Don’t do this. We are better than this. — Enough Already (@coleduncan) February 3, 2020

Evidently Reza Aslan is not better than this.

Not a good look Reza. — Mavericklemming (@mavericklemming) February 3, 2020

This is unbecoming and insensitive. #RushLimbaugh — Michael K. Bryden 🌍 (@MichaelKBryden) February 3, 2020

Classless query. — Walt Gray (@waltgray916) February 3, 2020

Pretty gross comment. — Per Skoglund (@pelleskog) February 3, 2020

You are disgusting — J-Dub (@drillbits4u) February 3, 2020

Extremely Distasteful! Just delete this tweet. Saying it as someone who is 180 degrees opposed to Rush Limbaugh probably on every matter. Wishing someone's death is out of bound. — Arash (@ArashGrav) February 3, 2020

Guys, I’m not a fan of Rush Limbaugh, but since when was it okay to not wish someone well in the face of terrifying adversity like a terminal illness? My opinion of him is irrelevant to wanting the best for him, his health, and his family. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 3, 2020

***

Update:

Reza’s not sorry. Just for the record:

1. I am not “celebrating” anyone’s diagnosis. I’m posing an important philosophical question

2. Rush is not “my adversary” – he is a curse upon this nation, a purveyor of hatred and racism who’s at the very least indirectly responsible for the mass suffering of countless people. https://t.co/buUdG0V3IF — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 3, 2020

Thanks for the extra reminder that you’re a terrible person, Reza.

You seem sane. — Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of Nutmegistan (@pipandbaby) February 3, 2020

This is a long way of saying I’m a garbage human being. — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) February 3, 2020