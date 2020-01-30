Well, can’t say we saw this one coming. CNN’s John King — who works for CNN — just said on CNN that Republicans have “a legitimate point” in wanting to question the whistleblower:
CNN's John King: "Republicans make a good point. The Whistleblower started all this. Why has the Whistleblower never been questioned? Shouldn’t the House Democrats have found a secure way to do that? It’s a legitimate point of debate." pic.twitter.com/uXwCofFwA4
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 30, 2020
We had to watch it a couple of times just to make sure we weren’t hallucinating.
