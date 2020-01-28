Yesterday, the Washington Post Guild, the employees’ union, released a statement in support of suspended reporter Felicia Sonmez. Sonmez had been suspended following her tasteless tweet about Kobe Bryant shortly after his death, though her true offense was supposedly that she’d tweeted a screenshot of her work email inbox, which featured the full names of emailers, thus violating the Washington Post’s social media policy.

The union’s list of demands also included reinstating Sonmez:

The company should issue a statement condemning abuse of its reporters, allow Felicia to return to work, rescind whatever sanctions have been imposed and provide her with any resources she may request as she navigates this traumatic experience.  

WaPo managing editor Tracy Grant recently released a statement on the matter:

Welp.

Trending

And evidently they should still fear it:

Another banner day for the Washington Post!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Felicia Sonmezsocial media policysuspensionTracy GrantunionWashington PostWashington Post Guild