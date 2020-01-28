Rick Wilson’s getting plenty of heat today for his recent Trump-voter-bashing hit on CNN with Wajahat Ali, but at least he can take comfort in knowing that he’s got the support of some quality people. Like … Ilhan Omar:

When your defense of unadulterated elitist BS boils down to Orange Man Bad. Omar also appreciates Ali’s deflection:

And Wilson’s, too, of course:

Isn’t that special?

Trending

What a time to be alive.

Now, this is worth stating, too:

Obviously Ali and Wilson don’t have control over who retweets them. Still, though, we can’t help but find it interesting that Omar has apparently found some common ground with them and finds their honor worth defending.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald TrumpIlhan OmarIvanka TrumpRick WilsonWajahat Ali