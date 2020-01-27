If you’re like most people, you’ve probably forgotten that John Hickenlooper tried and failed to run a successful 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. He’s evidently still upset about that, because he pretty much lost it on a climate activist:

Yikes.

Not sure “nearly chokes” is accurate, but Hickenlooper looks like he was struggling to not just start screaming. No doubt that kid was being obnoxious, but when you’re running for Senate, you’ve got to be a little more in control of your emotions.

