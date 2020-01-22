So, Joe Biden had an interesting encounter recently with CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe. Check it out:

We don’t know how weird it is. It is Joe Biden, after all.

We’ll see.

Trending

In the meantime, we might as well have fun with it.

That’s true.

That’s actually good news for us.

We’ll leave you with this:

Has a good beat, and you can dance to it!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersCBS NewsEd O'KeefeJoe Biden