Donald Trump spoke today at the March for Life, where he said that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam “stated that he would execute a baby after birth.” Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher called that “a dangerous lie,” “perhaps the most inflammatory lie.”

But the real lie is coming from media firefighters like Christopher who refuse to acknowledge that Donald Trump accurately characterized what Northam actually said.

Here’s a refresher for Tommy Christopher and others suffering from revisionist tendencies:

Effectively, Donald Trump’s characterization of Northam’s words was correct.

