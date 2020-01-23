In case you missed it, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joked that Greta Thunberg should “[study] economics in college” before telling the U.S. how to deal with fossil fuel companies. The Washington Post was on it, of course:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says climate activist Greta Thunberg should go study economics https://t.co/ujOicDrQSc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 23, 2020

Well, CNN’s Chris Cuomo was one of many of Thunberg’s devotees who took offense to Mnuchin pointing out that maybe Thunberg, a teenage girl, doesn’t have a firm enough grasp on economic fundamentals to be dictating policy. In Cuomo’s mind, Mnuchin is just another Trumper who thinks it’s OK to go after a kid:

Why do these trumpers think it is ok to go at a kid? https://t.co/RYY2IrJPL3 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 23, 2020

Great question, Chris! Maybe if you keep digging your own hole, you’ll finally get to the bottom of this.

Wow. Just barely over a year between those two tweets!

And it’s not just Fredo who went at a kid. His whole damn network went at a kid.

Covington kids much? — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) January 23, 2020

Nick Sandmann would like a word with you. — NH (@TwoQuoque) January 23, 2020

Didn’t @CNN just pay out millions of dollars for “going after a kid,” Fredo? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 23, 2020

Your network just had to pay out $$ for going after a kid, Fredo. — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) January 23, 2020

OMG, are you serious? Your network just lost a lawsuit to Nick Sandmann. — Impeach This 🍑 (@velcra820) January 23, 2020

Gee, Chris.

I'm sorry, you and CNN no longer get to make this argument. pic.twitter.com/0mgxvdViyQ — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 23, 2020

