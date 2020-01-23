In case you missed it, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joked that Greta Thunberg should “[study] economics in college” before telling the U.S. how to deal with fossil fuel companies. The Washington Post was on it, of course:
U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says climate activist Greta Thunberg should go study economics https://t.co/ujOicDrQSc
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 23, 2020
Well, CNN’s Chris Cuomo was one of many of Thunberg’s devotees who took offense to Mnuchin pointing out that maybe Thunberg, a teenage girl, doesn’t have a firm enough grasp on economic fundamentals to be dictating policy. In Cuomo’s mind, Mnuchin is just another Trumper who thinks it’s OK to go after a kid:
Why do these trumpers think it is ok to go at a kid? https://t.co/RYY2IrJPL3
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 23, 2020
Great question, Chris! Maybe if you keep digging your own hole, you’ll finally get to the bottom of this.
Fredo… pic.twitter.com/spk6QUUV9v
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 23, 2020
Wow. Just barely over a year between those two tweets!
And it’s not just Fredo who went at a kid. His whole damn network went at a kid.
Weird….right? pic.twitter.com/voznGMaaqz
— M (@mapod1964) January 23, 2020
Covington kids much?
— Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) January 23, 2020
Pot. Meet Kettle. pic.twitter.com/fIyD1K148E
— BoJameson (@MDbornandbred) January 23, 2020
Nick Sandmann would like a word with you.
— NH (@TwoQuoque) January 23, 2020
Didn’t @CNN just pay out millions of dollars for “going after a kid,” Fredo?
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 23, 2020
Your network just had to pay out $$ for going after a kid, Fredo.
— Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) January 23, 2020
OMG, are you serious? Your network just lost a lawsuit to Nick Sandmann.
— Impeach This 🍑 (@velcra820) January 23, 2020
I'm sorry, you and CNN no longer get to make this argument. pic.twitter.com/0mgxvdViyQ
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 23, 2020
***
