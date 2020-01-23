Many in attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week flew in from all parts of the world for more emergency discussions about how the burning of fossil fuels is destroying the planet. Among those in attendance were Greta Thunberg and Al Gore, and the former VP praised the teen climate change activist for speaking “truth to power” (presumably with the exception of Gore and his massive carbon footprint).

Thunberg is now at the forefront of the Left’s ever-evolving movement to use man-made climate change as an excuse to attempt economic makeovers of entire countries and transfer wealth to where it rightfully belongs (in their opinion). So with all that in mind, Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein is curious about something in regards to Thunberg and Republicans/Trump supporters:

What an interesting question! There were, of course, many responses from those on the same side of the issue as Thunberg (and Gore, etc). But here are some others:

Trending

Does that adequately address the question? If not, here’s more:

The Left seems to want it both ways.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeDaily Beastglobal warmingGreta ThunbergSam Stein