Many in attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week flew in from all parts of the world for more emergency discussions about how the burning of fossil fuels is destroying the planet. Among those in attendance were Greta Thunberg and Al Gore, and the former VP praised the teen climate change activist for speaking “truth to power” (presumably with the exception of Gore and his massive carbon footprint).

Thunberg is now at the forefront of the Left’s ever-evolving movement to use man-made climate change as an excuse to attempt economic makeovers of entire countries and transfer wealth to where it rightfully belongs (in their opinion). So with all that in mind, Daily Beast reporter Sam Stein is curious about something in regards to Thunberg and Republicans/Trump supporters:

I really would love to better understand the psychology behind why Greta Thunberg seems to drive prominent Republicans/Trumpians so nuts. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 23, 2020

What an interesting question! There were, of course, many responses from those on the same side of the issue as Thunberg (and Gore, etc). But here are some others:

She doesn't drive us nuts. The worship of her does. https://t.co/ZaMXMWGeRq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 23, 2020

I really would love to better understand the psychology behind leftists using children as human shields. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 23, 2020

I really would love to better understand the psychology behind why Greta Thunberg seems to inspire cult hero worship in prominent Democrats/Leftists that they seem to get off being shamed by children and look to them for answers instead of coming up with some themselves. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 23, 2020

Because we’re watching half the country prostrate itself to the economics of a teenager who has zero technical knowledge of anything related to economics. The worst part? We’re told to shut up when we point out she’s a kid. Mind boggling stupidity. https://t.co/2mX63eSNdA — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 23, 2020

“I would love to know why smart people are upset when everyone treats a teenager as the economic Messiah.” — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 23, 2020

– reporter at some left leaning outlet — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 23, 2020

Does that adequately address the question? If not, here’s more:

Let's find a 12 year old kid to start lecturing leftists on the second amendment and see what the response is. You might be surprised to find they are annoyed. — eric (@eriContrarian) January 23, 2020

The embarrassing deification is a tad more head scratchy than people who roll their eyes at said embarrassing deification. https://t.co/rBRucQfYpe — neontaster (@neontaster) January 23, 2020

Sam: “She’s an important voice on climate change on my politics” *Gets criticized* Sam: “stop she’s a helpless little child” Can’t have it both ways, you dumbass https://t.co/xt7cQzhYk4 — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 23, 2020

Greta: Says Something

Republicans: That's untrue

People like Sam: YOU'RE ATTACKING A CHILD!

Republicans: pic.twitter.com/mgnpSe8iYj — Smokin Monkey, Chief Reply Officer (@ARaised_Eyebrow) January 23, 2020

The Left seems to want it both ways.