You know what the World Economic Forum in Davos really needed? Greta Thunberg. At least that’s what Al Gore thinks. And, like Thunberg, Al Gore was willing to risk making climate change worse by using fossil fuels to get there:

Great to see @GretaThunberg at #WEF20 today. Once again, I was struck by her potent and sobering call to action. Nobody speaks truth to power as she does: “Our house is still on fire. Your inaction is fueling the flames by the hour.” https://t.co/tbd7mh1P4Y pic.twitter.com/UzbdkMlvJr — Al Gore (@algore) January 22, 2020

The only way Al Gore or Greta Thunberg could be more insufferable is if they teamed up. And here we are.