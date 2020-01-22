You know what the World Economic Forum in Davos really needed? Greta Thunberg. At least that’s what Al Gore thinks. And, like Thunberg, Al Gore was willing to risk making climate change worse by using fossil fuels to get there:

The only way Al Gore or Greta Thunberg could be more insufferable is if they teamed up. And here we are.

Heh. But honestly, Al Gore praising someone for speaking truth to power is like … Al Gore praising someone for speaking truth to power. What the hell would he know about that? He’s never put his money where his big mouth is.

Guess that’s why he’s so friendly with Thunberg.

Right?

What can he say? It was worth it.

