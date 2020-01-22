UnSlut Project founder Emily Lindin isn’t ” at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations,” so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that she’s not concerned about generations of women deciding to murder their unborn babies:

Danielle Campoamor writes in Teen Vogue:

The attacks on abortion access are scary, but just as people didn’t start having abortions when Roe became precedent, people will not stop having abortions no matter what happens to Roe. Abortion is part of how we plan our families, it allows us to shape our lives, and for 59 percent of people who have abortions, it helps us care for the children we already have. Abortion is a common experience that family members share — a fact I realized when I told my mom that I was pregnant and wanted to have an abortion, only for her to tell me about the abortion she had before giving birth to me.

I wouldn’t exist if my mom didn’t have access to abortion care when she needed it, and my two sons, ages five and one, wouldn’t exist if I was denied the abortion I had when I wasn’t ready, willing, or able to become a mom. Roe v. Wade doesn’t just protect abortion access; it makes it possible for us to shape our families throughout generations.

As children we share countless stories with our parents, from magical ones born from our young imaginations to stories of painful breakups, horrible bosses, and fantastic first dates when we’re adults. We also share stories of our abortions. Like me, the following people shared their abortion story and had it met by another. Abortion is normal, and for many of us, abortion is just one of the many things we have in common with our parents.

No. No no no. Danielle’s approach to abortion is severely warped — and Emily Lindin is endorsing it wholeheartedly.

It’s well deserved.

Apparently that’s what Emily tells herself to sleep at night.

WTF.

Killing babies isn’t the problem; the stigma surrounding killing babies is the problem. Makes sense.

Good Lord.

Taking a life is a “necessary life experience”?!

***

