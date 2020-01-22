It’s been 47 years since SCOTUS handed down its Roe v. Wade decision, and pro-aborts are rejoicing. Pro-aborts like Jessica Valenti, who can’t wait for her own daughter to fight for abortion. Wait, what?

On the anniversary of Roe v Wade all I can think about is how my mom (in the middle) marched for abortion rights, how I’ve had to do the same, and that my daughter be the third generation of women in my family fighting to remind this country that we are people. pic.twitter.com/XC3MZCQO8b — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 22, 2020

Isn’t that special?

Right. People killing other people. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) January 22, 2020

Jessica’s lucky her mother left her alive to continue passing the torch. Hope her daughter appreciates how lucky she is to have been born so she can grow up to advocate for killing unborn babies.