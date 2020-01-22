It’s been 47 years since SCOTUS handed down its Roe v. Wade decision, and pro-aborts are rejoicing. Pro-aborts like Jessica Valenti, who can’t wait for her own daughter to fight for abortion. Wait, what?

Isn’t that special?

Jessica’s lucky her mother left her alive to continue passing the torch. Hope her daughter appreciates how lucky she is to have been born so she can grow up to advocate for killing unborn babies.

