Admit it: You’ve been waiting with bated breath for AOC to weigh in on today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia. If you were hoping for a hot take, you won’t be disappointed it:
.@AOC contrasts today’s gun rights march in Richmond with protests against Eric Garner’s killing: "Why were there almost no police officers” despite protesters “flying confederate flags and [carrying] semiautamtic weapons”? pic.twitter.com/JRL9B76EQW
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020
First of all:
Pics of the confederate flags?
— Barry Duren (@duncansooner) January 20, 2020
I didn’t see any confederate flags
— Sammy (@Ron_G_Samsel) January 20, 2020
We didn’t, either. Though technically, that doesn’t mean someone somewhere didn’t have one. But AOC’s clearly suggesting that this was a racist rally, which is straight-up BS.
She wouldn't lie! Especially about her political opponents! Ever!
— I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) January 20, 2020
It’s just what she does. Well, that, and being reliably, willfully obtuse.
Because they weren’t violent?
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 20, 2020
Because they weren’t violently protesting https://t.co/PzfSLT2007
— Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 20, 2020
Because unlike Ferguson… They weren't violent?
I think those cops weren't good… But the crowd there was far worse violence wise… Looting, attacks, even gun shots. https://t.co/NSt9AZ5xrV
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2020
Because they were peaceful?
— commonsense (@commonsense258) January 20, 2020
Maybe because they were peaceful
— Puerto Rican Redneck🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@RyanRod58174039) January 20, 2020
Because they were peaceful and nonviolent.
— BTME (@btme87) January 20, 2020
Yeah, we’re guessing that may have had something to do with it.
"Why weren't there more police at a completely peaceful and lawful gathering," asks area genius. https://t.co/W3FwRzZXER
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 20, 2020
"Why were there no babysitters for this group of adults like that group of children had?" – @AOC
Total mystery. https://t.co/zux9cHEfMC
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 20, 2020
It hurts her feelings that nothing bad happened. This is the point where you need to reevaluate your life.
— The intensity of a pirate. (@Bulldog2026) January 20, 2020