Admit it: You’ve been waiting with bated breath for AOC to weigh in on today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia. If you were hoping for a hot take, you won’t be disappointed it:

First of all:

We didn’t, either. Though technically, that doesn’t mean someone somewhere didn’t have one. But AOC’s clearly suggesting that this was a racist rally, which is straight-up BS.

Trending

It’s just what she does. Well, that, and being reliably, willfully obtuse.

Yeah, we’re guessing that may have had something to do with it.

It sure is!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCEric GarnerFreddie Graygun rightsgun rights rallypeaceful protestpolicepolice presenceRichmondviolenceviolent protestVirginia