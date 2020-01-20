Admit it: You’ve been waiting with bated breath for AOC to weigh in on today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia. If you were hoping for a hot take, you won’t be disappointed it:

.@AOC contrasts today’s gun rights march in Richmond with protests against Eric Garner’s killing: "Why were there almost no police officers” despite protesters “flying confederate flags and [carrying] semiautamtic weapons”? pic.twitter.com/JRL9B76EQW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

First of all:

Pics of the confederate flags? — Barry Duren (@duncansooner) January 20, 2020

I didn’t see any confederate flags — Sammy (@Ron_G_Samsel) January 20, 2020

We didn’t, either. Though technically, that doesn’t mean someone somewhere didn’t have one. But AOC’s clearly suggesting that this was a racist rally, which is straight-up BS.

She wouldn't lie! Especially about her political opponents! Ever! — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) January 20, 2020

It’s just what she does. Well, that, and being reliably, willfully obtuse.

Because they weren’t violent? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 20, 2020

Because they weren’t violently protesting https://t.co/PzfSLT2007 — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 20, 2020

Because unlike Ferguson… They weren't violent? I think those cops weren't good… But the crowd there was far worse violence wise… Looting, attacks, even gun shots. https://t.co/NSt9AZ5xrV — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2020

Because they were peaceful? — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 20, 2020

Maybe because they were peaceful — Puerto Rican Redneck🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@RyanRod58174039) January 20, 2020

Because they were peaceful and nonviolent. — BTME (@btme87) January 20, 2020

Yeah, we’re guessing that may have had something to do with it.

"Why weren't there more police at a completely peaceful and lawful gathering," asks area genius. https://t.co/W3FwRzZXER — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 20, 2020

"Why were there no babysitters for this group of adults like that group of children had?" – @AOC Total mystery. https://t.co/zux9cHEfMC — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 20, 2020

It sure is!