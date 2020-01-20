As we told you earlier, today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia didn’t lead to any violence (CNN among those hardest hit). However, for anybody in the media trying to still push a narrative, one HuffPost reporter/editor tried to show how the spin is done:

The far right will claim this rally was peaceful because counterprotesters didn't show. Just remember that if everything stays peaceful – everyone hopes it does! – it'll be because nobody shot anybody. The issue with violence in this country is still the guns and extremism. pic.twitter.com/zNKh4bFfAY — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) January 20, 2020

In other words, the Left’s narrative will remain fully in place no matter how much evidence arises to the contrary. We’ll get to his other tweet a little later, but the cat’s already out of the bag:

because the antifa agitators and their ilk stayed home. you admit that those who rallied (and their guns) are not, in fact, the problem. — the dude abides (@trashdnscattrd) January 20, 2020

That you for admitting the 2A advocates at the rally were peaceful, and it's the counterprotestors who would have caused violence. — NH (@TwoQuoque) January 20, 2020

IOW: – 2A supporters don’t promote violence- the “counter protesters” AKA, antifa, do. – 2A supporters don’t shoot people just b/c they have guns – 2A supporters are not the extremistshttps://t.co/xSwwvRq8bP https://t.co/43o42JgDJm — Gege (@Pomquat) January 20, 2020

"There was no violence because no counter-protestors showed up" Sounds to me like the problem is with the counter-protestors then. https://t.co/qGjpL9vmoD — David Burton, Fantasy Author and Gamemaker (@HalfTangible) January 20, 2020

GP So you're admitting that Left's counterprotestors like antifa thugs are the ones starting the violence. That's big of you. https://t.co/Btouutpnvk — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 20, 2020

That’s quite a lesson. Too bad not enough “journalists” will recognize it.

Violence is predicated upon the arrival of leftists. https://t.co/VVFUINbfS1 — Quite Possibly Mike Coughlin (@FreeBearly) January 20, 2020

But they’ve got a narrative to push so any such observations will not be framed that way.

But, Andy, there *were* counterprotesters at the rally. I saw a video of them. And the gun owners let them pass peacefully. Man, you suck at this journalism thing. https://t.co/PklWD9scNQ — 🐧K Penguin Knees 🐧 (@KneesPenguin) January 20, 2020

Maybe no one shot anyone b/c anyone who would want to do violence to this group was afraid of all the other people with guns and so didn't show up. hmmm…. What could the lesson be here about widespread gun ownership….hmmmm….. https://t.co/2756npjmy7 — Emily Red (@Emily30Red) January 20, 2020

You mean the bad actors didn't show up this time? — LordWoodstoneAlt (@AltWoodstone) January 20, 2020

Far right, far left, and the center all agree the rally was peaceful.

Poor Andy https://t.co/4NUC49Xdsu — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 20, 2020

Which brings us to this:

Another point the far right makes is that nobody's fighting police — that's because there are no police in sight. We've seen them in full, aggressive force at rallies with the exact same faces and flags, but only when counterprotesters are present https://t.co/Sm8DNJghsw — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) January 20, 2020

Gee, there’s seems to be a common denominator with these “counterprotesters”!

Amazing how a massive police presence is unnecessary when no one smashes windows, throws bricks or starts fires. https://t.co/5lLALpHdf6 — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) January 20, 2020

Right?

Probably because these guys weren’t throwing concrete milkshakes and harassing journalists, hot shot https://t.co/JKVGW1tUZ1 — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 20, 2020

Antifa doesn’t use guns at their protests, yet people have been severely injured. — HaveSuitcaseWillTravel (@HSWT2020) January 20, 2020

Settle down, "journalist". You'll make yourself sick spinning in circles like that. https://t.co/o4qU5q05px — Robert (@TheCheekyTaurus) January 20, 2020

The disappointment is palpable. The radical left was so hoping for widespread violence and arrests today. — Alisa Allen (@AlisaAl47676195) January 20, 2020

It’s hard to see it any other way.

***

Related:

I went to the #VirginiaRally and all I got was this lousy t-shirt … KIDDING! It was AWESOME and here’s what really happened