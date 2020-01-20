Today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, didn’t lead to any race riots or shootouts or murders — and that’s just not OK with CNN:

CNN sounds disappointed pic.twitter.com/OWpsCCYR0q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

Clearly something must be done to correct this problem. This oughta do it:

Yeah… No narrative from CNN… pic.twitter.com/rfYx3BVeDP — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2020

No connection between KC and Richmond. However, if you want to make a stretch…in Richmond, an armed security guard (not police) stopped the mass shooting. Somehow that narrative…was ignored. Oh well. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2020

We see what you did there, CNN. And we see right through it.

Wtf? “No violence at the pro-gun rally, but here’s gun violence somewhere else to taint their image.” — Benjamin Sano (@Lcoyote93) January 20, 2020

“If you won’t commit violence we’re bringing it to you!” — Bookhouseboy (@Lilliputianhead) January 20, 2020

“Liberal hacks” seems like a pretty apt way to describe CNN, doesn’t it?

***

Update: