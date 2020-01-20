Today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, didn’t lead to any race riots or shootouts or murders — and that’s just not OK with CNN:
CNN sounds disappointed pic.twitter.com/OWpsCCYR0q
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020
Clearly something must be done to correct this problem. This oughta do it:
Yeah… No narrative from CNN… pic.twitter.com/rfYx3BVeDP
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2020
No connection between KC and Richmond.
However, if you want to make a stretch…in Richmond, an armed security guard (not police) stopped the mass shooting.
Somehow that narrative…was ignored. Oh well.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2020
We see what you did there, CNN. And we see right through it.
Wtf? “No violence at the pro-gun rally, but here’s gun violence somewhere else to taint their image.”
— Benjamin Sano (@Lcoyote93) January 20, 2020
“If you won’t commit violence we’re bringing it to you!”
— Bookhouseboy (@Lilliputianhead) January 20, 2020
“Liberal hacks” seems like a pretty apt way to describe CNN, doesn’t it?
***
Update:
Things didn't go as expected so look how CNN covers the gun rights rally now. pic.twitter.com/7ByYp8wdLf
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 20, 2020