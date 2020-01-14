Count screenwriter and GQ sex and relationships columnist Sophia Benoit among those who apparently aren’t super-stoked about “1917” being nominated for ten Oscars, including Best Picture. Who cares about World War I when there are so many “fascinating women’s-only or female/femme-dominated” stories to be told?

Um, because it’s interesting? Compelling? Historical?

Because it's a story worth telling. The story of war unrestrained, of endless horror, of the human psyche at its breaking point.

What we know today as PTSD was first described back then, referred to as "shell shock".

Maybe poke your head out of your narrow mind once in a while. — Alongside the way (@Alongsidetheway) January 14, 2020

As if.

F*ck history. Who needs it? https://t.co/q1DOxMRRdX — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) January 14, 2020

Why do we talk about history so much? It’s really weird.There has to be a reason why people find it important to pass down information about important events down to the next generation. You’d think it would be important enough that there was like a famous quote that explains it — The Gatekeeper (@HeroOfLightPKN) January 14, 2020

Sophia might not be familiar with that quote.

If you think there aren't/weren't fascinating women's-only or female/femme-dominated spaces in this world with their own stories to be told, you're delusional. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) January 13, 2020

There were no women soldiers in “1917”; therefore, its subject matter is tiresome and undeserving of a film.

Folks, I'm not even "upset" or "mad" or w/e that 1917 got made. I'm sure it's great! That's outside the question at hand which is where are the stories about not-white-men's lives & why are they still not getting made? I know the answers; I want more people to ask the questions. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) January 13, 2020

For someone who’s not “upset” or “mad” that “1917” got made, Sophia sure seems upset and mad. There are plenty of movies about not-white-men’s lives out there. And you know what? If Sophia’s not satisfied with what’s out there, she says she’s a screenwriter. Why doesn’t she put her money where her mouth is and show Hollywood how it’s done?

What is stopping you from making a movie? 🤔 — Dave C (@DaveCurtis86) January 14, 2020

There’s not a moment to lose, Sophia. Females/femmes are counting on you to tell their stories.

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — Is RBG Dead Yet?👩🏼‍⚖️ (@IsRBGDeadYet) January 14, 2020

The modern day feminist is nauseating. — Because I Said So (@AJ_FranklinGirl) January 14, 2020

