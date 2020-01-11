If only Salon’s Matthew Rozsa could see the World War I epic “1917” as just an action film, he would, but it’s got one major flaw that he can’t overlook, especially while Donald Trump is president: it’s “irresponsibly nationalistic.”

Keep in mind: This is the same site that published a piece on how the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies were “fascist propaganda.”

"1917" has one major flaw – it's irresponsibly nationalistic https://t.co/MoqrAbxJFn — Salon (@Salon) January 11, 2020

I would recommend @1917FilmUK, but with the caveat that it is merely an action film. To an extent, I'm uncomfortable with recommending a World War I movie that doesn't discuss nationalism, especially when @realDonaldTrump is president. @Salonhttps://t.co/nvoTd48Su9 — Matthew Rozsa (@MatthewRozsa) January 11, 2020

Rozsa explains:

“1917” is a movie that perfectly fits President Donald Trump’s agenda, even if the filmmakers did not intend for that. … Now we live in a world where America is on the brink of war with Iran, where right-wing nationalists in this country are terrorizing racial minorities in the name of being “pro-America,” and in which the talk of national borders is used to justify ripping apart families because they don’t belong to our “nation.” Lest there be any doubt that Trumpism is a nationalist ideology, Trump himself appeared before the United Nations in September and declared that “the free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them.” He added, “Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.” That rhetoric motivated World War I just as much as it drives Trumpism today.

When the next Democrat president is elected, will liberals be able to escape into a movie for two hours without thinking about them?

Imagine watching a movie about WW1 and making it about Trump. — JJ (@jt_johnson) January 11, 2020

Meaning you wish it were a movie about the Russian revolution so you could cheer on the bolsheviks — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) January 11, 2020

Good grief. — 2007 (@Tripdad07) January 11, 2020

Wow I love the movie even more now — Shirou Emiya (@Shirou_Emiya92) January 11, 2020

Please just be quiet. — Val (@_Nevergreen) January 11, 2020

Do liberals ever tire of bitching and complaining about everything…. ease up for a day. Walk outside, enjoy friends and family, find God. Anytjing to address your common depression and boredom. — Michael (@GroomesNoveske) January 11, 2020

You guys really are just awful — Ryan Kelly (@Rkelly_34) January 11, 2020

This is the reason no one respects journalism anymore. https://t.co/oy9YniNLxY — John B. Irdman (@JohnBadassilone) January 11, 2020

Journalism isn't a real job anymore — portillomoment (@portillomoment) January 11, 2020

I think you’re trying too hard. — Barry P (@pb2199) January 11, 2020

Can it just be a movie that tries to shine a light on an otherwise too-little-known event that changed the course of the world while also brutally killing so many of its participants? — A Johnson (@TacosFromGod) January 11, 2020

Possibly the saddest part about all the men that died in 1914-1918, the best and the bravest of many nations, is that thanks to the dysgenic effects of WW1, one hundred years later spineless catamites such as yourself are far more common than they'd otherwise be. — Ghost Pasha ن (@R1b11B) January 11, 2020

WWI happened because of imperialism. WWII was because of nationalism. Great movie, terrible article. And I sat there going “this could be from an Allied perspective or the Axis perspective. It’s a movie simply about a soldier getting orders to the front.” — Tvan4 (@tevisv) January 11, 2020

Or is it? What will it be like seeing movies once Joe Biden is in office? Wonderful, we imagine.

