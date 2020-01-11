If only Salon’s Matthew Rozsa could see the World War I epic “1917” as just an action film, he would, but it’s got one major flaw that he can’t overlook, especially while Donald Trump is president: it’s “irresponsibly nationalistic.”

Keep in mind: This is the same site that published a piece on how the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies were “fascist propaganda.”

Rozsa explains:

“1917” is a movie that perfectly fits President Donald Trump’s agenda, even if the filmmakers did not intend for that.

Now we live in a world where America is on the brink of war with Iran, where right-wing nationalists in this country are terrorizing racial minorities in the name of being “pro-America,” and in which the talk of national borders is used to justify ripping apart families because they don’t belong to our “nation.” Lest there be any doubt that Trumpism is a nationalist ideology, Trump himself appeared before the United Nations in September and declared that “the free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them.”

He added, “Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.”

That rhetoric motivated World War I just as much as it drives Trumpism today.

When the next Democrat president is elected, will liberals be able to escape into a movie for two hours without thinking about them?

Trending

Or is it? What will it be like seeing movies once Joe Biden is in office? Wonderful, we imagine.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1917Donald TrumpIranMatthew Rozsanationalistic