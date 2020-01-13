As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN heard through the grapevine from four unnamed sources that Bernie Sanders once told Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidential race:
#BREAKING: Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren in private 2018 meeting that a woman can't win, sources say | @mj_leehttps://t.co/BCIdYyLAK0
— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 13, 2020
Bernie Sanders denied ever having made any comments of the kind, calling the allegations “ludicrous.”
2018 NYT article contradicts @mj_lee @AsteadWesley sources on Elizabeth Warren & Bernie Sanders' meeting.
We have now 2 sources questioning the authenticity of @CNN story.
Bernie Sanders calling it a lie and this quote "neither tried to dissuade" https://t.co/BjTIBtElG3 pic.twitter.com/FKqguK57Rp
— Aisha Sharna (@SharnaAisha) January 13, 2020
Well, now one of his senior advisers is reportedly flat-out accusing Warren’s campaign of leaking a false account:
NEWS: A senior Bernie Sanders' adviser tells me they believe that Elizabeth Warren's campaign intentionally leaked a false description of their 2018 meeting. Says it's a recent pattern of Warren attacking the Dem front-runner.
— Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) January 13, 2020
Aside from the idea that Sanders is currently the Democratic frontrunner … oh, my.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/M70udnLMzu
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 13, 2020
Gee, this doesn’t sound like something she or her campaign would do … Elizabeth Warren’s always struck us as unimpeachably honest.
I can't believe Liz would lie about something this big… https://t.co/qoSF7dSu9m
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 13, 2020
Right?
I’m pretty sure Warren is a straight shooter with no history of false statements. My gut tells me to trust her here
— RACK (@donnierax) January 13, 2020
Straightshooter who hits 1/1024th of the time?
— ImperialPrivilege (@SoushaYoiUmu) January 13, 2020