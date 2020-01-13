As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN heard through the grapevine from four unnamed sources that Bernie Sanders once told Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidential race:

#BREAKING: Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren in private 2018 meeting that a woman can't win, sources say | ⁦@mj_lee⁩https://t.co/BCIdYyLAK0 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 13, 2020

Bernie Sanders denied ever having made any comments of the kind, calling the allegations “ludicrous.”

2018 NYT article contradicts @mj_lee @AsteadWesley sources on Elizabeth Warren & Bernie Sanders' meeting. We have now 2 sources questioning the authenticity of @CNN story. Bernie Sanders calling it a lie and this quote "neither tried to dissuade" https://t.co/BjTIBtElG3 pic.twitter.com/FKqguK57Rp — Aisha Sharna (@SharnaAisha) January 13, 2020

Well, now one of his senior advisers is reportedly flat-out accusing Warren’s campaign of leaking a false account:

NEWS: A senior Bernie Sanders' adviser tells me they believe that Elizabeth Warren's campaign intentionally leaked a false description of their 2018 meeting. Says it's a recent pattern of Warren attacking the Dem front-runner. — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) January 13, 2020

Aside from the idea that Sanders is currently the Democratic frontrunner … oh, my.

Gee, this doesn’t sound like something she or her campaign would do … Elizabeth Warren’s always struck us as unimpeachably honest.

I can't believe Liz would lie about something this big… https://t.co/qoSF7dSu9m — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 13, 2020

Right?

I’m pretty sure Warren is a straight shooter with no history of false statements. My gut tells me to trust her here — RACK (@donnierax) January 13, 2020