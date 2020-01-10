Earlier this week, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar amplified a piece discrediting Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad. No big shock that Omar would do something like that, as Alinejad is a critic of the Iranian regime and Omar is an unabashed apologist for them.

Today, Alinejad fired back at Omar — and she didn’t hold back:

Trending

We’d say Alinejad has a right to be angry.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ilhan OmarIranMasih AlinejadVoice of America