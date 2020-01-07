Never, ever underestimate Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ability to be a terrible person.
Yesterday, Eli Clifton, a journalist with the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote a piece on Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, who believes that the killing of terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani, is ultimately a good thing for Iran and for the world. We know from the past several days that most American journalists would disagree with that assessment. Well anyway, Clifton doesn’t seem to think we should be giving Alinejad much credibility on this matter because she’s done work for Voice of America Persia:
Bret Stephens published a Friday NYT column quoting “Iranian journalist” Masih Alinejad saying “Suleimani’s death could bring a sense of realism to [Iran’s] thinking.”
Fox News had her on the air all weekend.
Neither disclosed she’s a US govt contractor https://t.co/ZcIgflPjsF
— Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) January 7, 2020