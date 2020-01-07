Never, ever underestimate Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ability to be a terrible person.

Yesterday, Eli Clifton, a journalist with the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote a piece on Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, who believes that the killing of terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani, is ultimately a good thing for Iran and for the world. We know from the past several days that most American journalists would disagree with that assessment. Well anyway, Clifton doesn’t seem to think we should be giving Alinejad much credibility on this matter because she’s done work for Voice of America Persia:

Fox News had her on the air all weekend.

Bret Stephens published a Friday NYT column quoting “Iranian journalist” Masih Alinejad saying “Suleimani’s death could bring a sense of realism to [Iran’s] thinking.”

Ilhan Omar, who never misses an opportunity to discredit a critic of Islamist terrorism, didn’t waste much time amplifying Clifton’s piece:

Cute emoji, Ilhan.

This piece is a defamatory hit job against @AlinejadMasih, a journalist who is already facing death and rape threats and whose brother has been taken hostage by the IRI to silence her. Why is a member of U.S. Congress — a female member at that — endorsing it? — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) January 7, 2020

In case anyone is still confused about @IlhanMN, here she is sharing smears toward @AlinejadMasih Masih is a journalist & author who fights the Iranian regime. Her brother is imprisoned because they cant get to her That’s who Ilhan smears. A feminist against a theocratic regime https://t.co/YTqyKRs2sG — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد 🦋 (@YasMohammedxx) January 7, 2020

It wasn’t enough for Ilhan Omar to align with Iran’s Islamist dictators on Suleimani killing? Now she shares a smear of courageous Iranian journalist @AlinejadMasih, who risks her life for women’s rights. Why is Ilhan doing Iran’s dirty work, targeting a brave dissident? pic.twitter.com/92bC7wBhob — Asra Q. Nomani, PI (@AsraNomani) January 7, 2020

Why, indeed?

Because she's a piece of s*** — Diana noble (@nobletracy4664) January 7, 2020

Honestly, it’s hard to argue with that assessment. Based on everything we’ve seen from her so far, Ilhan Omar is just heinously awful.