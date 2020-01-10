As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi has relented at last, saying that she’ll be bringing a resolution to the House floor next week to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Looks like it’s out with a whimper for her.

Unless, of course, you’re her de facto policy adviser Laurence Tribe. As Laurence sees it, this move is just the latest in Nancy Pelosi’s game of eleventy-dimensional chess:

.@SpeakerPelosi achieved a great deal by waiting. McConnell’s game has been exposed, Bolton has invited a subpoena, more damning evidence has surfaced. The readiness is all. https://t.co/0acEb8GyzF — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 10, 2020

Bless his heart. Find someone who clings to you the way Laurence Tribe clings to a narrative, and you’ll be set for life.

Nonsense. This is a cave. — Angry Paws II (@AngryPaws2) January 10, 2020

She folded like a cheap suit. Congrats on being the only person on either side that believes she achieved anything. — Weezy1 (@threewireman) January 10, 2020

If anyone needs Laurence, he’ll be shrinking into a corncob.

This is what you would say if the exact opposite of what actually happened, happened. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) January 10, 2020

Lol Larry come on — JAC (@michcusejoe5) January 10, 2020

Lmao…….🤡 — Greg Parks (@Parksabouts) January 10, 2020

LMAOOOOOOOOO what an epic failure. Utter humiliation. — Trigged (@mcgeecon1) January 10, 2020

You really have to laugh. It’s just so sad. In a hilarious way, of course.

I hope I am wrong, Professor, but it feels like Mitch got his way again. We will see. — Team Deep State #HuskerNation #AnyDem2020 (@nebhusker84) January 10, 2020

It’s unreasonable to expect Pelosi to actually beat #CocaineMitch. No mere human can do that. She doesn’t want to end up like Merrick Garland 😢💔 — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) January 10, 2020

May he rest in peace.