As Twitchy told you, Nancy Pelosi has relented at last, saying that she’ll be bringing a resolution to the House floor next week to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Looks like it’s out with a whimper for her.

Unless, of course, you’re her de facto policy adviser Laurence Tribe. As Laurence sees it, this move is just the latest in Nancy Pelosi’s game of eleventy-dimensional chess:

Bless his heart. Find someone who clings to you the way Laurence Tribe clings to a narrative, and you’ll be set for life.

If anyone needs Laurence, he’ll be shrinking into a corncob.

You really have to laugh. It’s just so sad. In a hilarious way, of course.

May he rest in peace.

