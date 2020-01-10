Seems Mitch McConnell signing a measure that would have dismissed Trump’s impeachment without the articles if Nancy Pelosi didn’t turn them over within a certain amount of time got her attention.

Nice try, Nancy.

Although to be honest, every day she withholds those articles is another gift to the Trump campaign.

Good ol’ John #Watergate Dean.

Or was it Laurence Tribe?

Caved.

Yes.

So she held onto the articles just long enough to screw over Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

ACES.

HA!

Perfect.

What an awful impeachment.

 

