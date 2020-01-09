Well, stick a fork in Elise Stefanik. She’s as good as done after this shocking exposé by the Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez:

More from Sonmez:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) tweeted a petition and fundraising appeal that included what appeared to be an altered photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, drawing a retweet Thursday morning from President Trump.

The tweet marks the second time this week that a House Republican has tweeted a photo that appears to have been manipulated.

An “altered photo of Pelosi”? “That appears to have been manipulated”? Wow, this sounds serious, you guys. We’ve gotta see this thing.

OK, here it is. Brace yourselves:

Dear God. That photo has been altered? IMPEACH! Better yet, throw Stefanik into federal prison.

That doctored photo sure had us fooled!

Sonmez compares Stefanik’s tweet to the one from GOP Rep. Paul Gosar falsely depicting Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The two aren’t even remotely the same. Gosar’s was intended to deceive; Stefanik was just depicting a political opponent in a negative light, something politicians have been doing for ages.

No one with half a brain could honestly believe Stefanik was trying to convince people that Nancy Pelosi actually looks like that for some nefarious reason, unless that reason is simply that Stefanik is a Republican.

But it’s not all stupid. Not for Stefanik, anyway:

