Where did Pete Buttigieg’s reputation as a nice, reasonable Democrat come from? He has that reputation, but he certainly hasn’t earned it.

Case in point, his take on the Ukrainian flight that crashed outside of Iran, reportedly after being shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile:

Pete should’ve just tweeted the second sentence and left it at that. Because the first one is absolute shameless BS.

Congratulations, Mister Mayor! Your prize is getting dragged by people who see you for the piece of garbage that you are.

It’s truly a sickening display.

Trending

Inconvenient truths are so … inconvenient. So Pete will ignore them. Just as the Iranian regime hopes he and others like him will do.

Iran’s lucky to have people like Pete Buttigieg over here.

***

Related:

‘It begins’: Sure sounds like NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla is blaming Donald Trump for Ukrainian flight that crashed in Iran; UPDATED

‘Seek help, dude’: Laurence Tribe takes blaming Donald Trump for Ukrainian plane crash in Iran to a new level of derangement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpIranPete ButtigiegplaneUkraine