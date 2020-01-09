Where did Pete Buttigieg’s reputation as a nice, reasonable Democrat come from? He has that reputation, but he certainly hasn’t earned it.

Case in point, his take on the Ukrainian flight that crashed outside of Iran, reportedly after being shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile:

Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight. https://t.co/zWaVgWxfdL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 9, 2020

Pete should’ve just tweeted the second sentence and left it at that. Because the first one is absolute shameless BS.

Pete Buttigieg wins the race to be the first major Democrat to blame Trump for Iran shooting down a civilian airliner flying out of Tehran. https://t.co/qdwAfGtPiB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 9, 2020

Congratulations, Mister Mayor! Your prize is getting dragged by people who see you for the piece of garbage that you are.

It’s truly a sickening display.

The leaders of Iran hang gay men in the streets and imprison women for dancing or taking off their hijab, but they would never recklessly fire rockets like insane terrorists. 🙄☕ https://t.co/20dA8XXrXC — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 9, 2020

-Armed bad guy attacks good guy -You shoot one -The other one shoots back at you, recklessly and tragically killing an innocent bystander. Pete: For shame. This was an unwanted tit for tat pic.twitter.com/ZzLxYH4gsO — matt (@MattsIdeaShop) January 9, 2020

Who launched the missiles @PeteButtigieg? What kind of missiles are they? Where did this happen? Iran. Russian. Iran. https://t.co/6xSmhh97AQ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 9, 2020

Inconvenient truths are so … inconvenient. So Pete will ignore them. Just as the Iranian regime hopes he and others like him will do.

The Ayatollah doesn't need a propaganda arm when he has the Democratic Party https://t.co/cULknPUdDD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2020

The Ayatollah thanks you for your service — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 9, 2020

Democrats for Iran and Regional Terrorism (DIRT) wants you to know there is nothing, NOTHING, the terror masters of Tehran could do that they wouldn't turn into a cheesy attack on Trump. https://t.co/bWSHycHC7c — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 9, 2020

Iran’s lucky to have people like Pete Buttigieg over here.

You stupid, ignorant, out of your league imbecile. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) January 9, 2020

He is blaming the United States for an airplane shot down by Iran. https://t.co/WLs8RFyUBR — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 9, 2020

This isn’t a both sides thing. Iran shot down a civilian airliner during an attack on American troops in another country. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 9, 2020

Iran shoots down a passenger jet that should have been grounded in Tehran because they were firing rockets at Iraq and another Dem blames US/Trump. There's no other conclusion than that they WANT to lose in November. https://t.co/KJQFzl1vUS — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 9, 2020

You're not ready for prime time, bruh. https://t.co/u0gU2aXt5G — RBe (@RBPundit) January 9, 2020

Innocent civilians are now dead because Iran killed them. Plane passengers. Iranian protestors. Iraqi citizens demanding their freedom. Iran is killing these civilians. Not Trump. Your rhetoric to the contrary, Pete, is Exhibit A for why you are undeserving of the presidency. https://t.co/PhSvysFuAx — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) January 9, 2020

