Take heart, NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla. You’ve got company in your campaign to hold Donald Trump personally responsible for an Iranian anti-aircraft missile shooting down a Ukrainian commercial flight. From Senator Ma’am, herself, Barbara Boxer:

Don’t like Trump? Fine. But your arguments against him shouldn’t revolve around blaming him for something he didn’t do. If that’s the best you’ve got, you don’t have much of anything.

Trending

Of course she knows it. She’s just hoping Americans don’t.

Please do, Ma’am.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Barbara BoxerDonald TrumpIranUkraine