Take heart, NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla. You’ve got company in your campaign to hold Donald Trump personally responsible for an Iranian anti-aircraft missile shooting down a Ukrainian commercial flight. From Senator Ma’am, herself, Barbara Boxer:

The tragic crash of a civilian aircraft shows everyone in the world how war leads to heart wrenching unintended consequences. We need a president who understands this. Dump Trump 2020. https://t.co/azGQHub3q9 — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) January 9, 2020

Don’t like Trump? Fine. But your arguments against him shouldn’t revolve around blaming him for something he didn’t do. If that’s the best you’ve got, you don’t have much of anything.