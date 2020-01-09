Well, we believe this scoop qualifies as a legit “DUH, if true”:

NBC News: Federal prosecutors say that video taken from outside of Jeffrey Epstein's cell the night of his FIRST suicide attempt in July has been permanently deleted because MCC saved video from the wrong tier of the jail and not the tier Epstein was on, a filing says. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 9, 2020

Footage that could shed light on exactly what happened with Jeffrey Epstein has been “permanently deleted”? Stay here while we go look for our shocked faces.

Epstein didnt film himself https://t.co/iRyHu4ErJF — eKohnomics (@77cyko) January 9, 2020

Sadly we will never know what caused the video to tragically delete itselfhttps://t.co/9DS55X4mZY — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 9, 2020

Accident was accidental — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 9, 2020

Hey, man. Stuff happens!

beginning to think this epstein guy might not have killed himself https://t.co/TxdfWye6XA — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 9, 2020

Not sure what would give you that idea.

Like with a cloth? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 9, 2020

Maybe it was wiped, like with a cloth? https://t.co/LrVduxarjJ — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 9, 2020

Heh.

Uh huh. So many coincidinks. https://t.co/KrJq0yUZ9r — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 9, 2020

For real, though, this is turning into a farce.

Okay, this is just getting less and less credible. https://t.co/FzwBvHzU0a — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 9, 2020