As Twitchy told you yesterday, multiple Senate Democrats have reportedly had just about enough of Nancy Pelosi withholding the articles of impeachment. Chris Murphy said “The time has passed.” And today, Dianne Feinstein’s registering her own frustration:

Well, shoot.

Ha!

So much leverage.

And Nancy Pelosi’s ability to hold her caucus together isn’t even that great.

If only someone could’ve predicted this stunning turn of events.

We’re happy to give it plenty of attention. We honestly can’t get enough of this.

Well, not quite … we expect it will get worse for Dems before it’s completely over.

