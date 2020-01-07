Watching Ricky Gervais skewer Hollywood at the Golden Globes this past weekend was an unadulterated delight. So you can no doubt share in our joyousness at watching him skewer the journalists who are outraged on Hollywood’s behalf:

I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I'm surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn't it? Just makes it funnier though, I guess😇 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 7, 2020

Oh, it definitely makes it funnier.

