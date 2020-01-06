As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan took a cue from Snopes and complained about the Babylon Bee’s success, because hey, the Babylon Bee is satire and not Real News, Mr. President. Unlike CNN. According to O’Sullivan, the Babylon Bee’s status as a satire site should preclude it from getting the exposure and engagement that other big-name sites get.

Which is kind of weird, considering O’Sullivan’s own promotion of the Onion. Babylon Bee founder Adam Ford couldn’t help but notice that O’Sullivan is apparently quite an admirer of the Onion’s satire:

A CNN reporter is taking shots at the Bee because our articles get shared a lot and some people think they're real (which will always happen with satire). After thinking "how adorable," I thought, "well surely this guy has chirped at the Onion for the same thing…" 1/3 https://t.co/m047iwflAk — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) January 6, 2020

There are websites dedicated to chronicling reactions from people who think Onion stories are real. Foreign leaders have famously been fooled by Onion articles. And this guy's bio says he "covers disinformation" for CNN. Surely he has taken the Onion to task as well, yes? 2/3 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) January 6, 2020

As it turns out, Mr. O'Sullivan HAS tweeted about the Onion. But it looks like he's quite the fan! https://t.co/MMLRP8J8n0 pic.twitter.com/8iFA3CQlHi — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) January 6, 2020

Is some satire more equal than others? You bet it is. After all, the Babylon Bee regularly skewers the Left and the media (but we repeat ourselves), and if there’s one thing CNN’s stunningly brave firefighters just cannot abide, it’s being ridiculed.

Oof. — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) January 6, 2020