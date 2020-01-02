As Twitchy told you earlier, NBC New York got rightly raked over the coals for their shameful take on an already badly framed AP article on the increase in anti-Semitic attacks in New York:

It took a while, but eventually NBC New York deleted that garbage tweet:

They regret getting their “error.”

Trending

Now, now … maybe we should just give them the benefit of the doubt, huh?

Here’s the new-and-improved tweet they sent out:

Wow, that’s much better.

So, they were using the terms “regret” and “error” pretty loosely, then.

Brace for strike three. You know it’s coming.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semitismdeleted tweeterrorNBC New York