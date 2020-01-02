As Twitchy told you earlier, NBC New York got rightly raked over the coals for their shameful take on an already badly framed AP article on the increase in anti-Semitic attacks in New York:
It took a while, but eventually NBC New York deleted that garbage tweet:
We are deleting an earlier tweet regarding a story on the recent anti-Semitic attacks in the tri-state area. A new tweet follows; we regret the error.
January 2, 2020
They regret getting their “error.”
Would you care to elaborate?
January 2, 2020
What was the error? https://t.co/VarMkrdrJl
January 2, 2020
And what error was that, exactly?
January 2, 2020
This is no error. This is a narrative. https://t.co/vNbpLaLadb
January 2, 2020
“Error” is one helluva way to refer to a horrifically victim-blaming tweet. https://t.co/WjQXrs2kZ1
January 2, 2020
The error? It wasn't a typo or an incomplete tweet. Your tweet insinuated that anti-Semitic violence is caused by the mere existence of Orthodox communities.
January 2, 2020
Now, now … maybe we should just give them the benefit of the doubt, huh?
Like clockwork. pic.twitter.com/dCES4COqEJ
January 2, 2020
Here’s the new-and-improved tweet they sent out:
Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in #NYC suburbshttps://t.co/BnVbXBVZQd
January 2, 2020
Wow, that’s much better.
Changed the headline but the article still blames the Jewish community for the violence against them. https://t.co/hkgtMX4jZ9 pic.twitter.com/H8Is3U7r0Y
January 2, 2020
Do you REALLY regret the error?
This is how your UPDATED article reads. Look at that subhead. Christ, man. pic.twitter.com/FdaD6dKJlK
January 2, 2020
Hey @NBCNewYork, the issue isn’t the “tweet”. The issue is the whole story. pic.twitter.com/rsA4C11M2R
January 2, 2020
The tweet wasn’t the problem.
Have you read the article? https://t.co/3uHUSRNWf9
January 2, 2020
You clearly didn't understand the criticism because you left the story, which blames the victims of the attacks, practically unchanged. https://t.co/x9GWaUBCa8
January 2, 2020
So, they were using the terms “regret” and “error” pretty loosely, then.
strike two https://t.co/icjKphmKXM
January 2, 2020
Brace for strike three. You know it’s coming.
Once again…WTF, NBC?!
January 2, 2020