As Twitchy told you earlier, NBC New York got rightly raked over the coals for their shameful take on an already badly framed AP article on the increase in anti-Semitic attacks in New York:

It took a while, but eventually NBC New York deleted that garbage tweet:

We are deleting an earlier tweet regarding a story on the recent anti-Semitic attacks in the tri-state area. A new tweet follows; we regret the error. — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 2, 2020

They regret getting their “error.”

Would you care to elaborate? — John Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) January 2, 2020

What was the error? https://t.co/VarMkrdrJl — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 2, 2020

And what error was that, exactly? — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) January 2, 2020

This is no error. This is a narrative. https://t.co/vNbpLaLadb — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) January 2, 2020

“Error” is one helluva way to refer to a horrifically victim-blaming tweet. https://t.co/WjQXrs2kZ1 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 2, 2020

The error? It wasn't a typo or an incomplete tweet. Your tweet insinuated that anti-Semitic violence is caused by the mere existence of Orthodox communities. — Kevin M. Levy (@LegalLevy) January 2, 2020

Now, now … maybe we should just give them the benefit of the doubt, huh?

Here’s the new-and-improved tweet they sent out:

Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in #NYC suburbshttps://t.co/BnVbXBVZQd — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 2, 2020

Wow, that’s much better.

Changed the headline but the article still blames the Jewish community for the violence against them. https://t.co/hkgtMX4jZ9 pic.twitter.com/H8Is3U7r0Y — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) January 2, 2020

Do you REALLY regret the error? This is how your UPDATED article reads. Look at that subhead. Christ, man. pic.twitter.com/FdaD6dKJlK — Jarvis Good (@jarvis_best) January 2, 2020

Hey @NBCNewYork, the issue isn’t the “tweet”. The issue is the whole story. pic.twitter.com/rsA4C11M2R — David Shor (@DYShor) January 2, 2020

The tweet wasn’t the problem.

Have you read the article? https://t.co/3uHUSRNWf9 — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 2, 2020

You clearly didn't understand the criticism because you left the story, which blames the victims of the attacks, practically unchanged. https://t.co/x9GWaUBCa8 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 2, 2020

So, they were using the terms “regret” and “error” pretty loosely, then.

Brace for strike three. You know it’s coming.