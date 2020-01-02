Um, WTF is this trash NBC New York?

With the expansion of Orthodox communities outside NYC has come civic sparring, and some fear the recent violence may be an outgrowth of that conflict. https://t.co/IG9WkdSoi6 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 2, 2020

They’re blaming the Jews for what’s going on:

Guess whose fault it is that Jews are being beaten in the streets? The Jews! Brilliant, @NBCNewYork. Now do the Holocaust. https://t.co/pPZ5D1TJOz — Jake Turx (@JakeTurx) January 2, 2020

So #NBC believes the reason there's violence against Jews is because of Jews? Is that the look you're going for? — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) January 2, 2020

Sounds like you're saying it's the Jews fault for existing and living in New York… if that's the case, go phuck yourself. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) January 2, 2020

Could be:

Did Al Sharpton write this? https://t.co/cqkROKuMTq — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 2, 2020

This is what they do when anti-Semitism doesn’t fit the narrative:

Isn't it odd how so many in the media start playing the "maybe this whole anti-Semitism thing is half justified" game when anti-Semitism cuts against their political narrative? https://t.co/et3ZQ2lXP4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 2, 2020

Replace “Orthodox Jews” with “African-Americans” or any other group and see what happens next:

Can you imagine reporters using this framing for any other community? https://t.co/LlLgURfVCp — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 2, 2020

You've gotta be kidding me with this There would be protests in front of your office right now if you replaced "Orthodox" with "Muslim" or "Hispanic" Stop excusing the simple hatred of Jews https://t.co/oCVwtwffVa — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 2, 2020

Define “civic sparring” please:

"Civic sparring" is how @NBCNewYork just described the targeted attacks of Orthodox Jews in NYC. 15 year old Jewish teen was robbed at knife-point on a B3 bus on Tuesday. That's pure hatred. @NBCNewYork Delete this tweet and fire whomever sent this. https://t.co/IrCqEeflQs — Bryan E. Leib (@realBryanLeib) January 2, 2020

Because this is not what’s been happening:

Yep, that's us. Forever sparring with the locals wherever we move into. — Jake Turx (@JakeTurx) January 2, 2020

Just delete this already:

Some fear you should delete your account and fire your laptop into the sun https://t.co/xViubrIuug — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 2, 2020

It’s not just the piece, however. The whole article is trash:

Do I even have to??? pic.twitter.com/J84ORBiBqa — The Meturgeman (@DraftRyan2016) January 2, 2020

This is actually an AP article that NBC added it special blend of spin in the tweet:

Worth noting that NBC News York tweet and article everyone is dunking on? That was originally AP and was also picked up by the Washington Posthttps://t.co/QGU72vAHus pic.twitter.com/KdCAX9MXch — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2020

And a screenshot for posterity:

***