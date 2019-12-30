Media Matters editor-at-large Parker Molloy is not a good person. She’s actually a pretty terrible person. But don’t take our word for it; go straight to the source.

Over the weekend, Bethany Mandel tweeted about a speech she gave advocating for Jews to learn to arm themselves for protection. Given the increase in anti-Semitic attacks, Mandel’s advice seems sound:

Blue-checked lefty writer Marisa Kabas evidently disagrees:

Talk about completely missing the point.

Well anyway, Molloy thought that this would be a great opportunity to try to impugn Mandel’s motives and character:

Trending

Did we mention that Parker Molloy is a terrible person?

She’s vile.

Some anti-Semitism is more equal than others.

(That would be David Klion, far-Left Jew-when-it’s-convenient and frequent apologist for anti-Semitism.)

