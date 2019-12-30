Media Matters editor-at-large Parker Molloy is not a good person. She’s actually a pretty terrible person. But don’t take our word for it; go straight to the source.

Over the weekend, Bethany Mandel tweeted about a speech she gave advocating for Jews to learn to arm themselves for protection. Given the increase in anti-Semitic attacks, Mandel’s advice seems sound:

Last year at our Passover program one of my speeches was on Jews taking advantage of the second amendment. Most folks who came up to me afterwards said it was interesting but I was nuts. Don’t think I’d get the same reaction for the same speech this year. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 29, 2019

Blue-checked lefty writer Marisa Kabas evidently disagrees:

Shooting people isn’t the solution and it never will be. https://t.co/wasl4OdL03 — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 29, 2019

Talk about completely missing the point.

Well anyway, Molloy thought that this would be a great opportunity to try to impugn Mandel’s motives and character:

Didn’t she and her husband go to the White House Hanukkah party weeks after the White House-inspired Tree of Life massacre? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 29, 2019

They sure did. All smiles. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 29, 2019

🙃🙃🙃 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 29, 2019

Did we mention that Parker Molloy is a terrible person?

She’s vile.

I’m blocked so I don’t know what it says, but Media Matters has been working hard to put a target on my back during a dangerous time for Jews, and Parker is absolutely obsessed with Bethany. Very creepy stuff, but this is politics today apparently. https://t.co/447P6C5GAl — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 30, 2019

A Jew going to a WH Hanukkah party makes them responsible for anti-Semitic violence. Having Linda Sarsour or Rashida Tlaib as surrogates and actively defending them? No issue. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) December 30, 2019

Some anti-Semitism is more equal than others.

“Never let a good pogrom go to waste.”—Media Matters. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 30, 2019

Though I do find it funny to see an organization that’s been trying to get me and my wife killed for some time now use the occasion of my wife expressing support for gun rights as an excuse to incite some more. There’s a sort of Inception element to it. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 30, 2019

Klion brought up the WH thing like some kind of gotcha too 🙄 — ed (@edkrayewski) December 30, 2019

(That would be David Klion, far-Left Jew-when-it’s-convenient and frequent apologist for anti-Semitism.)

It’s the talking point. I can’t tell if they’re just morons who think it’s clever or they’re in on the joke and just think their followers are dumb — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 30, 2019

Key difference between now and 2016 is that this time, as we’re flooded with antisemitism, threats & harassment, there’ll be no ADL report and conference on left-wing cyber-hate. When you’re Jewish and this comes at you from the left, there is ZERO institutional support. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 30, 2019

Part of what makes it so dangerous is that there’s no drive to fight it. We’re left to fend for ourselves. When it comes from the right, we find ourselves with lots of allies. But they’re a mirage: not real. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 30, 2019