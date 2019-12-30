Earlier this year, Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren “[rolled] out her plan to rebuild the State Department.” Said plan included “pledging to put America’s national interests ahead of campaign donations and end the corrupt practice of selling cushy diplomatic posts to wealthy donors — and I call on everyone running for President to do the same. I won’t give ambassadorial posts to wealthy donors or bundlers — period.”

.@ewarren is now challenging the other 2020 presidential candidates to promise not to give ambassadorial posts to political donors, a long-standing practice for presidents of both parties.https://t.co/3sNmw9a1Ki pic.twitter.com/lshsAsxhB4 — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) June 28, 2019

Elizabeth Warren takes that pledge very seriously to this day.

Here's Elizabeth Warren trying to act like a crusader, claiming that donors becoming ambassadors is a system of corruption that she will never be a part of and calls on other candidates to follow her stunning and brave lead https://t.co/IaRSKIfBGG — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 30, 2019

Well, maybe not that seriously … as @ComfortablySmug couldn’t help but notice, Warren doesn’t seem to be very consistent in her tough stance against megadonors and bundlers getting plum ambassador positions.

Waiting for the "but" pic.twitter.com/GfsqoMPEGl — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) December 30, 2019

Here ’tis:

Now here's Warren speaking at a high-dollar fundraiser in SF hosted by a bundler turned Ambassadorhttps://t.co/tzpBGef9Fx pic.twitter.com/puU74Bo8am — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 30, 2019

If Elizabeth Warren found the donor-becoming-ambassador trend to be so inappropriate, why didn't she vote against the many Obama ambassadors who took this route? https://t.co/O9gtYy2Hfk — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 30, 2019

Because she’s a pathological fraud?

This is like Warren failing at her own purity test bingo. https://t.co/ZVU7YbKaLT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 30, 2019

Ha!

As always, Warren has a scam for that Elizabeth Warren is a lying hypocrite who will say or do anything to get elected — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 30, 2019

Bonus: Warren also jokes about formerly being a Republican. She believes in nothing, has no loyalty, no principles. Elizabeth Warren is just a scam artist. That's why her poll numbers are going down the toilet. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 30, 2019

That’s exactly where they belong.