Well, this is unfortunate. It seems that despite all her lies and projection, Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is really struggling:
BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren's campaign sounds the alarm as fundraising pace slows about 30% in fourth quarter. The campaign told supporters in an email that, so far, they've only raised just over $17 million in Q4. https://t.co/X7OKbKQx9k
— Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) December 27, 2019
Warren campaign says they’ve raised only $17 million in Q4 with days to go — far less than $24.6 million in Q3.
It’s not just the number that’s notable but talking process/specifics, which campaign has sought hard to avoid —> pic.twitter.com/XONt5mUArO
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) December 27, 2019
You hate to see it.
— Dan Stringer, Future Oriented Financier (@Danstringer74) December 27, 2019
Gee, that’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/PkmNkTESsv
— NMforPete 🐝 (@NMforPete) December 27, 2019
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
Her campaign is toast https://t.co/5wK3Qma7J4
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 27, 2019
Someone could use a billionaire wine cave. https://t.co/ZQqB1hz8lW
— jon gabriel (@exjon) December 27, 2019
I hear wine cave fundraisers net a lot of cash https://t.co/6reMui2Mvl
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 27, 2019
Looks like Warren will only be able to pay 1/1024th of her staff smh https://t.co/WFgCAaQIeZ
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 27, 2019
Shoot.
But it actually gets even better. Or worse, depending on whether you’re us or you’re Elizabeth Warren:
One other note: The new “goal” of $20 million is 20% less than her Q3 number pic.twitter.com/csv69ot4p1
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) December 27, 2019
Bummer, man.
Warren is toast https://t.co/vbmjvCuI3Q
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 27, 2019
But it’s not all bad for Warren …
Warren said she wants money out of politics. I call this progress.
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) December 27, 2019
Good point! Mission accomplished, Liz!