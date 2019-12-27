Man, is Teen Vogue on a roll lately or what? As Twitchy told you, they celebrated Christmas by reminding white people to use their privilege “to protect people of color” and re-up their guide to anal sex. But as it turns out, they had more goodies to pull out of their Christmas stocking. Like a 2017 piece featuring an interview with Dartmouth College historian Mark Bray, who happens to be the author of “Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook.”

You probably didn’t know that Antifa’s cause is actually pretty righteous. Good thing Teen Vogue is around to tell you:

"Antifa grows out of a larger revolutionary politics that aspires toward creating a better world, but the primary motivation is to stop racists from organizing." https://t.co/bkBuZrWIav — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

Nothing says embracing the Christmas spirit like a stirring defense of thugs who beat up innocent people.

So that's why they beat up veterans in wheelchairs. Because justice.

Right. — Harold O. Koenig (@DawgGabriel) December 27, 2019