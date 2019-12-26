To mark Christmas Eve, Teen Vogue apparently thought it would be appropriate to re-up a piece from this past August explaining “How White People Can Hold Each Other Accountable to Stop Institutional Racism.” Because that’s what Christmas is all about, right?

“Please use your privilege as a white person to protect people of color.” And then ask yourself if there’s anything more privileged than that.

Trending

That shouldn’t need to be said, but here we are.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: people of colorpoliticsprivilegeTeen Voguewhitewhite privilegewhite savior complex