To mark Christmas Eve, Teen Vogue apparently thought it would be appropriate to re-up a piece from this past August explaining “How White People Can Hold Each Other Accountable to Stop Institutional Racism.” Because that’s what Christmas is all about, right?

"Please talk to your family and friends about politics, even if it's uncomfortable. Please use your privilege as a white person to protect people of color." https://t.co/Ux9e0yfq9H — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

“Please use your privilege as a white person to protect people of color.” And then ask yourself if there’s anything more privileged than that.

My word, but that’s just a little condescending. — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) December 26, 2019

This is so incredibly racist that only a leftist publication could publish it. — Roshan Coelho (@RFCprime) December 26, 2019

As a "person of colour" I really do not need patronising and anti-white rhetoric/statements like this. Treat people by the content of their character not the colour of their skin. — I am Alyssa TS (@IamAlyssaTG) December 26, 2019

My privilege knows no bounds! Here I come to the rescue! I will save all people of color with my Super Whiteness!!!! Wait, what? — Quint Bromley (@qbromley2112) December 26, 2019

White savior complex. Patronizing, pitiful and pathetic. https://t.co/MFgAl6m1Nh — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 26, 2019

Right? As if people of color don't know how to protect themselves if they need to. — Jackie™️ (@MzDeplorable) December 26, 2019

It takes the savior of the whites to save any and all ppl of color Since, of course, ppl of color are way too weak and don’t have the power to protect themselves https://t.co/UWHoYSUcbA — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) December 26, 2019

I'd rather keep my own agency, thank you. — GTMedia Reviews (@JemalBaraka) December 26, 2019

This is not a healthy framing for young white people just getting into discussing politics. It will breed a lot of entitlement and condescension. You, a given white person, also don't get to decide which people of color feel a need to be protected, and from which issues/forces. https://t.co/XMDTlFHkEJ — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 26, 2019

That shouldn’t need to be said, but here we are.