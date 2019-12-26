As Twitchy told you earlier, the CBC apparently cut Donald Trump’s cameo when they aired “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Not surprisingly, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about it:

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

CNN’s chief hall monitor Brian Stelter eventually took notice, remarking on the story and how it’s fed into the “perpetual outrage machine”:

Perpetual outrage machine: Tweets have stirred multiple right-wing media segments and stories about this… https://t.co/ZOQGnDokZb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 26, 2019

Pretty rich coming from Brian Stelter, whose entire raison d’être seems to be helping to stir up liberal outrage over anything and everything.

Are you really accusing HIM of being a perpetual outrage machine? Really? — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) December 26, 2019

LOL little Brian Stelter calling out someone for “perpetual outrage”. pic.twitter.com/gdfeK3gsqR — The Dude (@BBQnCanuck) December 26, 2019

Pot meet kettle. — Flurypd (@FluryPD) December 26, 2019

Believe the CBC’s explanation that the cameo was cut to make room for commercials or don’t. But don’t for a second thing that Brian Stelter’s not one of the main cogs in the media’s perpetual outrage machine.