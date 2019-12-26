As Twitchy told you earlier, the CBC apparently cut Donald Trump’s cameo when they aired “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Not surprisingly, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about it:

CNN’s chief hall monitor Brian Stelter eventually took notice, remarking on the story and how it’s fed into the “perpetual outrage machine”:

Pretty rich coming from Brian Stelter, whose entire raison d’être seems to be helping to stir up liberal outrage over anything and everything.

Believe the CBC’s explanation that the cameo was cut to make room for commercials or don’t. But don’t for a second thing that Brian Stelter’s not one of the main cogs in the media’s perpetual outrage machine.

