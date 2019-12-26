It’s nice to see that Canada’s staying on top of the things that matter. Like … cutting Donald Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2.”

More from Newsweek:

News of the alteration was shared on social media before it was picked up by . Contacted by the website, CBC said the cameo was to squeeze in commercial time. “As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” CBC told . Newsweek has contacted CBC for comment.

While the omission may be receiving renewed attention this holiday season, it is not the first time Donald Trump’s interaction with Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) in the the lobby of the Plaza Hotel has been cut from the 1992 film. Trump’s absence from the CBC broadcast has been picked up in previous years.

“CBC cut out the ‘Home Alone II’ Donald Trump cameo,” one user tweeted in 2015.