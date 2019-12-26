It’s nice to see that Canada’s staying on top of the things that matter. Like … cutting Donald Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2.”
Donald Trump's "Home Alone 2" scene reportedly cut from broadcast in Canada over Christmas holidays https://t.co/Jlw1yO9bNH
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 26, 2019
More from Newsweek:
News of the alteration was shared on social media before it was picked up by ComicBook.com. Contacted by the website, CBC said the cameo was to squeeze in commercial time. “As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” CBC told ComicBook.com. Newsweek has contacted CBC for comment.
While the omission may be receiving renewed attention this holiday season, it is not the first time Donald Trump’s interaction with Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) in the the lobby of the Plaza Hotel has been cut from the 1992 film. Trump’s absence from the CBC broadcast has been picked up in previous years.
“CBC cut out the ‘Home Alone II’ Donald Trump cameo,” one user tweeted in 2015.
But this was strictly an advertising decision? OK.
So Trudeau runs around in blackface and wins reelection but apparently *this* is too far for Canadians? https://t.co/QnBOyeRtoJ
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 26, 2019
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 26, 2019