We’ve known for some time that Elizabeth Warren is a ginormous hypocrite, but for some reason, she thought she could outrun it indefinitely.
She thought wrong. It seems that every time she slams an opponent for something — like holding a fundraiser in a wine cave, for example — she’s attempting to cover up for the fact that she’s already done that thing. Well, @ComfortablySmug caught Liz in another awkward situation:
A lot of people are starting to call Elizabeth Warren a hypocrite and Hillary Clinton 2.0
But Warren wouldn't be also dumb enough to speak at an event sponsored by a big bank before running for president would she??
Welp pic.twitter.com/KtRCaWujfm
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 23, 2019
Welp.
— Nellie Ohrrrrrgh 🇺🇦 (@Nellie_0hr) December 23, 2019
Selling out is fine as long as you own it https://t.co/QIAbj2OoPv
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 23, 2019
Heh. It’s kind of true, though. At least we’d have to give her props for owning it.
She’s a women of the working people. As most voters say, if the lender of your $1.3 million line of credit that’s secured by your Cambridge home asks you to speak, you speak. (From 2015) pic.twitter.com/7FmqZgRT3a
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) December 23, 2019
Oh dear.
Time is a flat circlehttps://t.co/TP7BNcB5PY
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 23, 2019
I have the transcript.
Elizabeth Warren: *cough* *cough* *cough*
— Canine Defense League (@CanineDefenseLg) December 23, 2019
Being Hillary Clinton requires being a hypocrite. It's an essential component.
— Todos Para Biden (@TodosParaBiden) December 23, 2019
On a related note:
Warren held multiple fundraisers at the ritzy Gramercy Tavern in Manhattan, where bottles of wine go for as much as $6,500.
My latest:https://t.co/ZWT2Us3ni2
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 23, 2019
Whoops!
Expensive fire water.
— nortouQ (@nortouQ) December 23, 2019
Yeah but that's different you idiot because [WAVES HANDS FRANTICALLY]
— 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 23, 2019
She self-righteously waltzed right into this trap. Major own goal. https://t.co/rBWzD9dcCK
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 23, 2019
stick a fork in her…
— C.H. Truth (@C_H_Truth) December 23, 2019
