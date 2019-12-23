We’ve known for some time that Elizabeth Warren is a ginormous hypocrite, but for some reason, she thought she could outrun it indefinitely.

She thought wrong. It seems that every time she slams an opponent for something — like holding a fundraiser in a wine cave, for example — she’s attempting to cover up for the fact that she’s already done that thing. Well, @ComfortablySmug caught Liz in another awkward situation:

A lot of people are starting to call Elizabeth Warren a hypocrite and Hillary Clinton 2.0 But Warren wouldn't be also dumb enough to speak at an event sponsored by a big bank before running for president would she?? Welp pic.twitter.com/KtRCaWujfm — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 23, 2019

Selling out is fine as long as you own it https://t.co/QIAbj2OoPv — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 23, 2019

She’s a women of the working people. As most voters say, if the lender of your $1.3 million line of credit that’s secured by your Cambridge home asks you to speak, you speak. (From 2015) pic.twitter.com/7FmqZgRT3a — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) December 23, 2019

Time is a flat circlehttps://t.co/TP7BNcB5PY — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 23, 2019

Warren held multiple fundraisers at the ritzy Gramercy Tavern in Manhattan, where bottles of wine go for as much as $6,500. My latest:https://t.co/ZWT2Us3ni2 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) December 23, 2019

She self-righteously waltzed right into this trap. Major own goal. https://t.co/rBWzD9dcCK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 23, 2019

