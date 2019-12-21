During the Democrat debate this week, Elizabeth Warren took aim at Pete Buttigieg by specifically trying to add a bit of “hoity toity” to her Dem opponent’s fundraising practices. Warren pointed out that Buttigieg’s fundraisers often include the mega-wealthy and expensive wines, and one was in the home of a Mayor Pete supporter who has a “wine cave”:

"Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States." — Elizabeth Warren brought up Pete Buttigieg's recent fundraiser in Napa Valley during the #DemDebate.https://t.co/h9BCDoV41z — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 20, 2019

But of course, since it’s Elizabeth Warren we’re talking about, this story couldn’t be told without being washed down with a giant glass of hypocrisy. Here’s just the beginning:

Elizabeth Warren went after Pete Buttigieg during the Democratic debate for raising money from big donors at a fundraiser he held at a “wine cave” in California. But more than a year ago, Warren had a fundraiser at a Boston winery with wealthy donors. https://t.co/6Ejy9RaQE4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 21, 2019

Elizabeth Warren had a wine fundraiser in 2018 months before announcing her presidential campaign. The event featured a VIP reception for top donors and a guest bottle of wine. https://t.co/vPyvk4NDzp pic.twitter.com/7paMDSnULr — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) December 21, 2019

Warren attacked Buttigieg during the debate for a fundraiser in a wine cave and claimed she "does not sell access" to her time, but she held a similar high-dollar fundraiser at a winery in Boston in June 2018. https://t.co/ldImP8Uj0J — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 21, 2019

Not only that, but in 2012 Warren had a fundraiser at the exact same place for which she was shaming Buttigieg:

What's interesting is Elizabeth Warren once did a private fundraiser with the exact same address and host as Pete Buttigieg recently did pic.twitter.com/5xsiOYJAAo — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 21, 2019

From the Associated Press:

Famous names sponsored fundraisers for Warren, too. Among them: actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, as well as well-known Democratic donors such as financier George Soros. In 2012, she attended a New York fundraiser hosted by the same donor, Kevin Ryan, who put on a Buttigieg event this month that drew protesters who support her as well as Sanders.

So it has to be asked:

What’s the Massachusetts word for hypocrite? https://t.co/zS9qTlqBQX — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 21, 2019

We think it’s “Elizabeth Warren.”

This was the danger in the @ewarren “wine cave” attack on @PeteButtigieg. Her own past fundraising practices were pretty much in line with his, including even some of the same high dollar sponsors. She invited stories like this. Unforced error.https://t.co/OpO7U9avP3 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 21, 2019

Just wait until Democrats realize that Nancy Pelosi owns a vineyard 🤯 https://t.co/EGPRrIbUHb — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) December 21, 2019

Pass the popcorn!