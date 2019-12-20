And we thought the “#IMPEACHMENTVOTE celebration dance” was pathetic. It had nothing on this impeachment celebration from Elizabeth C. McLaughlin, CEO of the GAIA Project for Women’s Leadership and proud Resistance feminist:

It gets better still:

Trending

Lots to unpack there. On second thought, let’s just keep that luggage zipped up.

There’s really no good way to spin McLaughlin’s tweets. Either she’s full of it (which is what we’re inclined to believe), or she’s ensured that her children will require a lifetime of therapy (which, actually, we’re also inclined to believe).

Snort.

