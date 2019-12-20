And we thought the “#IMPEACHMENTVOTE celebration dance” was pathetic. It had nothing on this impeachment celebration from Elizabeth C. McLaughlin, CEO of the GAIA Project for Women’s Leadership and proud Resistance feminist:

My daughter just ran downstairs. "Honey, while you were in the bath, Donald Trump was impeached." She cheered like a banshee. "Now the trial!" It's been a long path since she was scared to be on my shoulders during the Women's March because "Donald Trump might grab me." — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) December 19, 2019

It gets better still:

Converting her terror to power, and my son's tears on the election night at three years old to years of talk about masculinity and integrity and maintaining sensitivity and defending others, has been among the most important work I will ever do. GAH. <uglytears> — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) December 19, 2019

Lots to unpack there. On second thought, let’s just keep that luggage zipped up.

Is this parody? — Unagi (@brownrobin64) December 19, 2019

Sure, Jan. — Joe (B) [for jingle Bells] (@Josef_Lemonovic) December 19, 2019

This never happened. Lol — Paul A Marketos (@PaulAMarketos) December 19, 2019

Narrator: In her spare time, Elizabeth also writes fiction short stories. https://t.co/wlSWzM3mLQ — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) December 20, 2019

There’s really no good way to spin McLaughlin’s tweets. Either she’s full of it (which is what we’re inclined to believe), or she’s ensured that her children will require a lifetime of therapy (which, actually, we’re also inclined to believe).

my 3 year old son just entered the room

"son, trump has been impeached"

he immediately breathed a sigh of relief and said "father, perhaps now we can begin to heal as a nation, excuse me, i'm going to finish my watercolor of ruth bader ginsburg". and then everyone clapped. — augfranc (@augfranc) December 20, 2019

After the impeachment vote, my wife looked at me and said, “it’s happening! I’m in labor.” This is great news b/c our daughter was supposed to be born in Nov 2016. After Trump won, she used Morse code to tell us she’s not coming out and orange man bad. Amazing. — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) December 19, 2019

Snort.