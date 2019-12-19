We’re pretty sure we hadn’t heard of Angela Belcamino before today, but according to her Twitter bio, she’s a SAG-AFTRA actress and a bassist in a band. Oh, and she’s been blocked by Donald Trump. She’s got nearly 110,000 followers so we feel pretty comfortable covering her — and her “#IMPEACHMENTVOTE celebration dance”:

Who woke up this morning with a spring in their step? #Impeached45 https://t.co/yZe2gDcTnM — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 19, 2019

The Democrats may have a spring in their step today, but so far, we haven’t seen any footage of them busting moves like Angela’s. Which is probably fortunate — for them and for us.

I've seen those moves before pic.twitter.com/YuB9wDOJf1 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) December 19, 2019

Does … does Angela know what impeachment is? We’re leaning toward no.

he's still in office brotha — strange man from the internet (@dialup_noises) December 19, 2019

So you look like you’re having a seizure and Trump is still President. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) December 19, 2019

I hope you'll be able to enjoy still having Trump as president once your fit passes. — Physics Geek, Time's Person of the Year (2006) (@physicsgeek) December 19, 2019

Make sure she has no dangerous objects in her vicinity when she finds out that Trump is still the President, we don’t want her to hurt herself. https://t.co/nWYpaaKiTu — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 19, 2019

Better be extra-careful when the Senate doesn’t convict him.

Waiting to see her Senate trial acquittal dance https://t.co/I6OFPcVduW — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) December 19, 2019

What makes this and the rest of the collective liberal orgasm over Trump’s impeachment vote even more delicious is that even if they got their wish and the Senate convicted Trump and Trump was removed from office, they’d be left with … Mike Pence.