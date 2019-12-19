As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi made it clear at her press conference that she did not want to talk about the next step in the impeachment process. However, Pelosi did open her press conference with brief remarks about the impeachment vote:

A “spring in their step”?

That doesn’t really match up to previous claims from Democrats:

There was such a spring in Dem steps on Capitol Hill that Pelosi was eager to change the subject:

It was such a solemn and prayerful event that Pelosi had to hush Dems from cheering after announcing the result of the impeachment vote.

