As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi made it clear at her press conference that she did not want to talk about the next step in the impeachment process. However, Pelosi did open her press conference with brief remarks about the impeachment vote:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "Seems like people have a spring in their step because the President was held accountable for his reckless behavior. … I have a spring in my step because of the moral courage of our caucus" pic.twitter.com/Xy0ru76uFJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 19, 2019

A “spring in their step”?

Nancy Pelosi says she has a “spring in my step” after impeachment vote So much for “sad,” “solemn,” and “prayerful.”pic.twitter.com/b0KTaka6ue — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 19, 2019

That doesn’t really match up to previous claims from Democrats:

It’s a very prayerful and solemn spring, though. The saddest spring. https://t.co/EAuHh2LyaJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 19, 2019

There was such a spring in Dem steps on Capitol Hill that Pelosi was eager to change the subject:

"Also can we please talk about anything else?" — Miscellaneous Ray (@miscraymer) December 19, 2019

It was such a solemn and prayerful event that Pelosi had to hush Dems from cheering after announcing the result of the impeachment vote.