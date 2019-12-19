Last night the House of Representatives — specifically the Democrats — voted to impeach President Trump.

This morning Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was super-eager to talk about it with reporters. Just kidding:

You impeach the president on Wednesday night, and on Thursday morning you tell reporters you don't want to talk about it. Pelosi just now: 'I'm not going to answer any more questions' on impeachment. — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 19, 2019

Pelosi flashes impatience with reporters, who keep asking about impeachment. "Anybody want to talk about the Mexico free trade agreement?" Pelosi asks. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 19, 2019

After a brief statement about the impeachment vote yesterday and when the articles might be forwarded to the Senate (if ever), Pelosi made it clear she wanted to change the subject:

Nancy Pelosi refuses to take reporters' questions about impeachment after the media actually pressed her on the decision to withhold impeachment articles from the Senate. She's clearly not used to the pushback. pic.twitter.com/qeweSts9aH — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) December 19, 2019

Does that not speak volumes?

This says it all. It is all a game. https://t.co/ZfnpyestNQ — MarkMizzou 🥃🏌🏼‍♂️🇺🇸🏝 (@MMS5833) December 19, 2019

That's because even they know it's a sham. https://t.co/XVZwr1KPPo — D (@RealityTime0) December 19, 2019

LMAO watch the worm wiggle when she finally gets some challenge from the media. https://t.co/yH2A5n2edA — Andrew Natalizio (@anatalizio0523) December 19, 2019

This is a farce. Not because Trump is innocent but because Democrats know they've overreached and don't have a workable exit strategy. https://t.co/8UHQeNQO9e — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 19, 2019

It’s possible that the Democrats’ internal polling shows their neverending impeachment circus isn’t going over very well.