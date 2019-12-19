Last night the House of Representatives — specifically the Democrats — voted to impeach President Trump.

This morning Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was super-eager to talk about it with reporters. Just kidding:

Trending

After a brief statement about the impeachment vote yesterday and when the articles might be forwarded to the Senate (if ever), Pelosi made it clear she wanted to change the subject:

Does that not speak volumes?

It’s possible that the Democrats’ internal polling shows their neverending impeachment circus isn’t going over very well.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDonald TrumpimpeachmentMitch McConnellNancy Pelosi