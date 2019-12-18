This is pretty hilarious after hearing Democrats go on about what a grave, somber, prayerful thing impeachment is and something they’ve been avoiding for years until they just couldn’t let it go on any longer. Watch as Speaker Nancy Pelosi has to shush the Democrats as they start to cheer when she announced the vote on the first article of impeachment.

Pelosi forced to silence impeachment cheers from self-proclaimed “solemn” and “prayerful” Democratshttps://t.co/8HVNHk374P pic.twitter.com/tSTQr7hnHW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2019

Ha! when Democrats start cheering Nancy Pelosi gives them the look to stfu https://t.co/Gq5K3IMxK3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 19, 2019

The glare Pelosi gave her caucus when some Dems started to clap after she announced the first article of impeachment passed pic.twitter.com/8vONZlEyZ3 — Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) December 19, 2019

Impeaching President @realDonaldTrump was such a "somber" and "solemn" moment for Democrats that they had to just start cheering and clapping after they voted to impeach. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 19, 2019

Having to tell your caucus not to celebrate tells you all you need to know about this impeachment. — Not James Dean (@TommyIvison) December 19, 2019

Thought they were sad to impeach? Hypocrites — Business Solutions 🤔💯Impeachment is futile (@WiserSpeaker) December 19, 2019

A sad and somber day, right?? Yeah Right!! — Mike G (@TheRealMikeGi) December 19, 2019

Because it’s a somber occasion — 🇺🇸Leigh🎄 (@lasj45) December 19, 2019

I disagree. She looks like she is trying not to laugh. — Donna Lee (@Donnalee222) December 19, 2019

She really does. She had to curb her own enthusiasm.

so solemn. so serious. — Stan Gable (@matt_reynolds88) December 19, 2019

She held back her giddiness. Tried not to point at the cameras and laugh at 63 million Americans. — Joe Biden is a pervert (@MyAgenda71) December 19, 2019

That smirk is something else too. — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) December 19, 2019

So prayerful 🙄 — lisa (@lisa27435743) December 19, 2019

This is great! Congratulations on 2020 @realDonaldTrump — Kreg Kelly (@realKregKelly) December 19, 2019

Dems ain't foolin' … anybody✔️😉 — d0u6 (@DougDueck) December 19, 2019

They can't help out themselves. — Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) December 19, 2019

After all it is a somber occasion. — Jay Meltzer (@KeyzeeJay) December 19, 2019

Looks like the queen has some authority right there for a split second. — Mark Teta (@Markteta) December 19, 2019

Dead give away of the farce that this is. They will rue the day. — DNDELISABETH (@dndelisabeth) December 19, 2019

That was a somber cheer — Angie (@AngiePark74) December 19, 2019

Well she didn’t want her black outfit and “somber day” speech to seem fraudulent like the rest of the impeachment charade — Clark Griswold (@FiatJustitia_) December 19, 2019

She knows Congress just sealed their fate. Congress will turn RED in November and she will no longer be Speaker. She was duped by the “Squad” and couldn’t back out. — PJ. (@Familyvalues100) December 19, 2019

