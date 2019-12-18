This is pretty hilarious after hearing Democrats go on about what a grave, somber, prayerful thing impeachment is and something they’ve been avoiding for years until they just couldn’t let it go on any longer. Watch as Speaker Nancy Pelosi has to shush the Democrats as they start to cheer when she announced the vote on the first article of impeachment.

She really does. She had to curb her own enthusiasm.

