Today is such a historic day of such historic proportions, Washington Post “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin thinks its significance should be preserved for posterity. Like maybe with a holiday:
We should make Dec 18 a holiday (like Flag Day): Impeachment Day, in which we honor the heroes and read in every public square the articles of impeachment.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 18, 2019
Wow. Brilliant idea! How brilliant, you ask?
she pinned this tweet https://t.co/qTKpldf2A0
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 18, 2019
She did, indeed:
That’s how we know she’s a super-serious person who should be taken super-seriously.
This is a silly idea from an unserious person.https://t.co/fVG0B82dvH
— Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) December 18, 2019
Are you OK?
— Dan Stringer, Anti-Gravity Investor (@Danstringer74) December 18, 2019
Jennifer.
— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 18, 2019
You're a weird lady. https://t.co/Y0fvPktxAo
— Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) December 18, 2019
— LorenzoVonMatterhorn (@lorenzoVon38) December 18, 2019
— Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) December 18, 2019
I refuse to believe that you're real
— Vareck the Cursed Santa (@VareckDemon) December 18, 2019
Beyond parody.
— Brad Polum-defender-of-mint-pods-bo (@brad_polumbo) December 18, 2019
Sad!
— Frank Clough (@FrankClough) December 18, 2019
But at least Rubin’s insanity isn’t for nothing. We can still use it for something:
Holy crap this should be framed as a reminder of how stupid people on here can be. https://t.co/jfqT2mBrDN
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 18, 2019
