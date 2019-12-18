Today is such a historic day of such historic proportions, Washington Post “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin thinks its significance should be preserved for posterity. Like maybe with a holiday:

Wow. Brilliant idea! How brilliant, you ask?

She did, indeed:

That’s how we know she’s a super-serious person who should be taken super-seriously.

Sad!

But at least Rubin’s insanity isn’t for nothing. We can still use it for something:

