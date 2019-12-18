Today is such a historic day of such historic proportions, Washington Post “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin thinks its significance should be preserved for posterity. Like maybe with a holiday:

We should make Dec 18 a holiday (like Flag Day): Impeachment Day, in which we honor the heroes and read in every public square the articles of impeachment. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 18, 2019

Wow. Brilliant idea! How brilliant, you ask?

she pinned this tweet https://t.co/qTKpldf2A0 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 18, 2019

She did, indeed:

That’s how we know she’s a super-serious person who should be taken super-seriously.

This is a silly idea from an unserious person.https://t.co/fVG0B82dvH — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) December 18, 2019

Are you OK? — Dan Stringer, Anti-Gravity Investor (@Danstringer74) December 18, 2019

Jennifer. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 18, 2019

You're a weird lady. https://t.co/Y0fvPktxAo — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) December 18, 2019

I refuse to believe that you're real — Vareck the Cursed Santa (@VareckDemon) December 18, 2019

Beyond parody. — Brad Polum-defender-of-mint-pods-bo (@brad_polumbo) December 18, 2019

Sad!

But at least Rubin’s insanity isn’t for nothing. We can still use it for something:

Holy crap this should be framed as a reminder of how stupid people on here can be. https://t.co/jfqT2mBrDN — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 18, 2019

***

Related:

Area Expert™ Tom Nichols notices that ‘Trump defenders’ all have ‘similar speech patterns and accents,’ Jennifer Rubin lends her own expertise