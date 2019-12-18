Tom Nichols is far too expert and sophisticated to watch the impeachment circus on TV. He’s opted for radio instead, which has allowed him to pay closer attention to something the rest of us probably were too imperceptive to notice:

Listening to this debate on the radio rather than watching it on TV really brings out the similar speech patterns and accents of the Trump defenders. Make of that what you will. Seems to me the GOP is headed for becoming a rump regional party of the South and the mountains. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 18, 2019

Maybe Jennifer Rubin can give us a clue:

and the non-college educated — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 18, 2019

In a nutshell, if you’re not gung-ho for impeaching Trump, you’re probably just an uneducated Southern hillbilly redneck hillbilly who isn’t eloquent like Tom and Jennifer. Cue “Dueling Banjos,” are we right?

Who is so super smart that he can listen to talk radio for a few minutes, and draw deep insight from accents on the future shape of politics? Why, the expert on expertise, of course. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) December 18, 2019

A rump party of two major regions combined with roughly two thirds of the entire population. pic.twitter.com/mrRkZzSs9J — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) December 18, 2019

Of course the prime D movers of impeachment are all from urban NYC & CA. Choose your own adventure https://t.co/6PZsTah7nv — CTIronman (@CTIronman) December 18, 2019