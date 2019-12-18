Tom Nichols is far too expert and sophisticated to watch the impeachment circus on TV. He’s opted for radio instead, which has allowed him to pay closer attention to something the rest of us probably were too imperceptive to notice:

Gee, what could he possibly mean by that?

Maybe Jennifer Rubin can give us a clue:

And there it is.

Trending

In a nutshell, if you’re not gung-ho for impeaching Trump, you’re probably just an uneducated Southern hillbilly redneck hillbilly who isn’t eloquent like Tom and Jennifer. Cue “Dueling Banjos,” are we right?

Always trust The Expert™.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentJennifer RubinSouthTom NicholsTrump defendersTrump votersuneducated