As Twitchy told you, in a New York Times opinion piece today, Resistance thought leaders George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson announced the Lincoln Project, which is “dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line. We do not undertake this task lightly, nor from ideological preference. We have been, and remain, broadly conservative (or classically liberal) in our politics and outlooks. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort.”

This is a monumental undertaking. Thank goodness these guys are brave enough to put themselves out there like this.

They indeed demand to be taken seriously. And take them seriously, we shall.

Or not.

Trending

Lincoln almost got his wish. See, as Luke Thompson discovered, the Lincoln Project wasn’t always the Lincoln Project. Originally, it went by another name. A really badass one for badass dudes:

This is not a drill, guys. We checked it out for ourselves, just to see if it was really true. And it was (compare “Original” to “Amendment” on the FEC’s search results page and see for yourselves).

Compared to “Rough Riders for America,” “the Lincoln Project” sounds pretty good. If only the FEC didn’t keep records of changes like this, the Four Horsemen of the Resistancepocalypse might have saved themselves the added humiliation of being outed as Rough Riders for America. Oh well.

Our condolences.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FECGeorge Conwayjohn weaverRick WilsonRough Riders for AmericaSteve SchmidtThe Lincoln Project