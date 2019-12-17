As Twitchy told you, in a New York Times opinion piece today, Resistance thought leaders George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson announced the Lincoln Project, which is “dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line. We do not undertake this task lightly, nor from ideological preference. We have been, and remain, broadly conservative (or classically liberal) in our politics and outlooks. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort.”

GOPers ⁦@gtconway3d⁩ ⁦@SteveSchmidtSES⁩ ⁦@jwgop⁩ and ⁦@TheRickWilson⁩ launch “the Lincoln Project” which in next 11 mos. will work to defeat “Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line”https://t.co/Oqff44P4sh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2019

This is a monumental undertaking. Thank goodness these guys are brave enough to put themselves out there like this.

‘Tis the season for the grift that keeps on grifting. https://t.co/Ude4fjT4Kg — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 17, 2019

They indeed demand to be taken seriously. And take them seriously, we shall.

Or not.

Lincoln almost got his wish. See, as Luke Thompson discovered, the Lincoln Project wasn’t always the Lincoln Project. Originally, it went by another name. A really badass one for badass dudes:

Hahahahahahah. These guys originally filed as Rough Riders for America!https://t.co/tDPbNeCtjv pic.twitter.com/tDtBYXFV2l — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 17, 2019

This is not a drill, guys. We checked it out for ourselves, just to see if it was really true. And it was (compare “Original” to “Amendment” on the FEC’s search results page and see for yourselves).

ROUGH RIDERS FOR AMERICA pic.twitter.com/eiQVeQrE6O — RBe (@RBPundit) December 17, 2019

Compared to “Rough Riders for America,” “the Lincoln Project” sounds pretty good. If only the FEC didn’t keep records of changes like this, the Four Horsemen of the Resistancepocalypse might have saved themselves the added humiliation of being outed as Rough Riders for America. Oh well.

WHAT??? OMFG this all just got that much funnier. https://t.co/halG9ZRkr3 — RBe (@RBPundit) December 17, 2019

Guys. Guys. The new SuperPAC launched by George Conway, John Weaver, John Kasich, and Rick Wilson… Was originally called… *stifles laughter* ROUGH RIDERS FOR AMERICA https://t.co/halG9ZRkr3 — RBe (@RBPundit) December 17, 2019

That might be the least coolest thing I’ve ever heard — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) December 17, 2019

I now cannot get the image of all of them dressed as giant condoms out of my head. So that’s nice https://t.co/0jDqT5N2Fp — Heather (@dswhisperer) December 17, 2019

Our condolences.