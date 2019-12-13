Earlier today, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to forward two articles of impeachment to the House for debate and a vote. No big surprise there.

Even Trump opponents should be able to admit that this whole thing has been nothing if not a circus — and that this assessment by Donald Trump himself is pretty, well, unimpeachable:

Trump: "You're trivializing impeachment. And I tell you what, some day there will be a Democrat president and there will be a Republican House, and I suspect they're going to remember it." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 13, 2019

He’s not wrong.

The Democrats have consistently failed to heed warnings that their behavior would come back to bite them (Harry Reid, anyone?). Why should this be any different?