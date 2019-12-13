Earlier today, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to forward two articles of impeachment to the House for debate and a vote. No big surprise there.

Even Trump opponents should be able to admit that this whole thing has been nothing if not a circus — and that this assessment by Donald Trump himself is pretty, well, unimpeachable:

He’s not wrong.

The Democrats have consistently failed to heed warnings that their behavior would come back to bite them (Harry Reid, anyone?). Why should this be any different?

