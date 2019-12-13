Earlier today, the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to forward two articles of impeachment to the House for debate and a vote. No big surprise there.
Even Trump opponents should be able to admit that this whole thing has been nothing if not a circus — and that this assessment by Donald Trump himself is pretty, well, unimpeachable:
Trump: "You're trivializing impeachment. And I tell you what, some day there will be a Democrat president and there will be a Republican House, and I suspect they're going to remember it."
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 13, 2019
He’s not wrong.
This take is not unreasonable. https://t.co/bJWblsbEol
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 13, 2019
No it is not.
— Orange Man Bad Boy (@CityofOaksBoy) December 13, 2019
Trump may lie a lot, but he's right about this. https://t.co/UVgfdn6Vkv
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 13, 2019
Fact
— Stephanie (@sbordelon48) December 13, 2019
The Democrats have consistently failed to heed warnings that their behavior would come back to bite them (Harry Reid, anyone?). Why should this be any different?