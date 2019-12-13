As expected, the House Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to forward two articles of impeachment to the entire House for debate and a vote, possibly as early as next week:

BREAKING: In historic votes, US House Judiciary Cmte. moves to advance 2 articles of impeachment against President Trump for full votes in the US House. https://t.co/fGXcs0KBdE — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2019

#BREAKING: House Judiciary approves 23-17 to advance article of impeachment saying Trump abused his office — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 13, 2019

The Judiciary Committee debate lasted all day Thursday and into the night when a vote was expected. However, chairman Jerrold Nadler adjourned and said the vote would be at 10 a.m. this morning. What was the reason for that? You won’t be surprised:

Democrat rep admits that impeachment vote was delayed because it was too late for a TV audience. This is what they’re worried about. pic.twitter.com/4uGfDBs9Zl — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 13, 2019

That was Judiciary Committee Democrat Rep. Ted Deutch.